Cops find drugs on Justin Bieber’s tour bus

Justin Bieber has a seemingly inexhaustible supply of energy on the road. He”s writing “one to two songs a day for the entire tour,” his manager Scooter Braun tells MTV. “He actually labels them by the city he writes them in.” Are you ready to hear songs called “Berlin?” “Oslo?” “Madrid?”

Bieber hinted that something was afoot created the hashtag #musicjournals. They are apparently the repository for his current creative flow.

Braun was mum on any details about a new album, however. “We”re talking about what should come next musically,” he says. “And I think creatively, he just wants to share all his thoughts through music.” We smell a new album called “Music Journals.”

Speaking of smells, The Daily Mail is reporting that cops in Stockholm searched Bieber”s empty tour bus last night after smelling pot. The police found a small amount of narcotics and a stun gun, according to the report, but will not press charges.