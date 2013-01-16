Syfy cancels ‘Alphas’ after two seasons

Syfy’s “Alphas” have officially solved their final case.
The sci-fi drama series about the titular group of crime-fighting superhumans has been canceled after two seasons, following a ratings drop that saw viewership plummet from over 2.5 million (Live+7) for the Season 1 premiere to barely more than 1 million for last October’s Season 2 finale.
Starring David Strathairn, Ryan Cartwright, Warren Christie, Azita Ghanizada, Laura Mennell, Malik Yoba and Erin Way, “Alphas” followed a group of ordinary humans with extraordinary abilities as they solved high-level crimes thought to be perpetrated by others of their kind.
In more uplifting news, Syfy renewed the supernatural drama “Haven” for a fourth season last November; the network’s other remaining original series include “Warehouse 13,” “Being Human,” “Lost Girl” and “Continuum,” a Canadian time-travel drama that had its first airing on the network earlier this week. They next launch “Defiance,” a new series from “Farscape” creator Rockne S. O’Bannon that premieres in April.
Are you sad to see “Alphas” go? Let us know in the comments.
This is bull. I can’t believe they’re canceling such an awesome show. I HATE YOU SYFY
Like firefly and so many other good shows, you should learn that canceling a show isn’t always the cure. Alphas had a strong cast with great potential. Skylar Adams should have been a regular, powers should have come at more of a cost, content needed to tug on our heart stings a little more. Overall, it was one of my favorite shows. The idea that powers were scientific and less fictional was brilliant. I hope syfy doesn’t let ratings rule good shows, we need them, the out side the box kind of shows that make us appreciate creativity.
This really sucks! I can’t believe they’re cancelling this series, just when it really starts to get good! Season 2 really picked up the pace of the action over season 1. But I guess it shouldn’t suprise me, SyFy has been doing this to great shows for the last 20 years!!!!
So I guess this means everyone but Gary survived the season 2 (series)finale then??? Oops, spoilers & damn how anticlimactic.
You mean only Gary survived
So it ends on a cliffhanger? The show starts next month in my country, but if I get another frustrating non-ending (sometimes I think that the story arc is the worst thign that has ever happened to modern television), I’m gonna skip it.
It sucks that the serie was camcelled ’cause it was soooo good! Although some don’t see that :( but answering you: actually only Gary survived IN THE STATION, other places were shut down remember? =/ Hope that this serie gets back someday in some other time.
Alphas was the only show I was watching on SyFy. I tried 2 or 3 episodes of Haven. It didn’t grab me.
They renew Haven and cancel ALPHAS?!?!!? There is no god.
They renew Haven but CANCEL Alphas?!?! There is no god.
The show was really still good and rode the line Heroes couldn’t and hadn’t reached the awkward place Misfits has. It was a strong show that felt under appreciated by too many. Also the cast was strong and I was enjoying how they were working with some classic super-hero tropes. Maybe not the most original show but was very satisfying and ironically, felt like it was what the new “syfy” was trying to do in it was a great show that was featuring scifi elements with just some good drama and relatable characters…. What a disappointment that this wasn’t given enough support for a third season.
Right on schedule Syfy, killing a show too early. You have an incredible lead actor in David Stratharin and are canceling him you friggin fools.
If I was an actor I would stay away from this network, work is work but this is ridiculous.
This is unreal! Season 2 was incredibly strong and the battle between Rosen and Parish was really gaining steam and creating great anticipation. Terrible mistake by Syfy, I will never watch this channel again.
I LIKED ALPHAS BUT JUST DON’T THINNK OF SY-FY CHANNEL. CHANGE IT TO PRIME TIME ON BETTER CHANNEL AND I’LL WATCH IT EVERY WEEK. BEATS HELL OU
T OF THOSE STUPID SIT-COMS. I DON’T WATCH THEM EITHER.
i like alphas but just don’t think of sy-fy channel. put it on better channel and i’ll watch it every week. beats hell out of those stupid sit-coms and reality junk. don’t watch them either.
That sucks this show is awesome and big disappointment it was canceled. SYFY blows it needs to get rid of there ghost crap shows and reality BS and get back to its roots of scifi shows.
I have to agree, Firefly was one of the most riveting series I had watched in a long time and couldnt believe I was watching it at midnight! Alphas is a great show and I watch it with my 15 year old nephew, I am 57. All Viwers are getting tired of series being cancelled after a few episodes, ( not just SciFi) TV producers need to be careful or their jobs will be hijacked by the public who have the strength of their convictions. You know itcan easily happen with the access to the internet we all have.
C’mon people you got to be kiddin me. You renew haven and cancel alphas coz you decided that the ratings have declined, what about us man.
Seriously, if there’s a god, he hates me..
Well. Maybe netflix will pick it up for their original series. The did it with Arrested Development……
That’s terrible! One of my favorite series! Such a good show with a great cast! Syfy should bring it back. There’s so many ways you can go with a show like that.
They should’ve never cancelled Alphas! It was/is a wonderful show