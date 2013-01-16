Syfy cancels ‘Alphas’ after two seasons

Syfy’s “Alphas” have officially solved their final case.

The sci-fi drama series about the titular group of crime-fighting superhumans has been canceled after two seasons, following a ratings drop that saw viewership plummet from over 2.5 million (Live+7) for the Season 1 premiere to barely more than 1 million for last October’s Season 2 finale.

Starring David Strathairn, Ryan Cartwright, Warren Christie, Azita Ghanizada, Laura Mennell, Malik Yoba and Erin Way, “Alphas” followed a group of ordinary humans with extraordinary abilities as they solved high-level crimes thought to be perpetrated by others of their kind.

In more uplifting news, Syfy renewed the supernatural drama “Haven” for a fourth season last November; the network’s other remaining original series include “Warehouse 13,” “Being Human,” “Lost Girl” and “Continuum,” a Canadian time-travel drama that had its first airing on the network earlier this week. They next launch “Defiance,” a new series from “Farscape” creator Rockne S. O’Bannon that premieres in April.

