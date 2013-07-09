Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to host Comic-Con ‘Escape Plan’ screening

A new event has been added to this year’s Comic-Con slate, a screening of the upcoming Sylvester Stallone-Arnold Schwarzenegger team-up, “Escape Plan.” The movie, which is being released by Summit Entertainment, will be shown as a part of the Comic-Con festivities on Thursday July 18th at the Reading Cinemas Gaslamp 15. Both Stallone and Schwarzenegger will be present and hosting the event.
“Escape Plan” finds a wrongly imprisoned inmate (Stallone) attempting to escape from “an ultra-secret, high-tech facility called ‘The Tomb'” with the help of another inmate (Schwarzenegger). Naturally, the Summit Entertainment booth in the Grand Hall at Comic-Con will be highlighting “Escape Plan,” and the booth is one place fans can get passes.
Directed by Mikael Hafstrom, the screenplay for “Escape Plan” is by Miles Chapman and Arnell Jesko. The movie also features Jim Caviezel, Vincent D’Onofrio, 50 Cent, Vinnie Jones, and Sam Neill.
“Escape Plan” hits theaters on October 18, 2013.

