Sylvester Stallone leads macho action overload in new ‘Expendables’ trailer

04.03.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Is this really the first full-length “Expendables 3” trailer? 

We've been hearing so much about the threequel that it feels like it's already been in theaters, but the brand new trailer is actually the first significant look at the third (and final?) film in Sylvester Stallone's testosterone-fueled franchise in which muscle men muscle up and try to out-muscle other muscle men.

Some of the muscle men in question include series vets Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, plus newcomers Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Kellan Lutz, Victor Ortiz, Glen Powell, and Robert Davi. There's also a muscle lady in the form of MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer also appears, despite his obvious lack of muscles. 

Watch the trailer here:

There's a plot in there somewhere, but does it really matter? Isn't it good enough just to see “Demolition Man” adversaries Stallone and Snipes working together side-by-side? 

“Expendables 3” opens August 15.

Who's your favorite Expendable? 

