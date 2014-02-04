Do you love figure-skating? How about “The Big Lebowski”? Yes and yes? Now imagine if you could indulge in both of these passions simultaneou — Oh wait, what’s that? Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski performed a “Lebowski”-inspired routine on “Jimmy Fallon” last night to the strains of Kenny Rogers and the First Edition’s “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”? Is this a dream? No. This actually happened, and this is available to watch now. Dozens of times, even.
Tara Lipinski channels The Dude for epic ‘Big Lebowski’-themed skating routine
Chris Eggertsen 02.04.14 4 years ago
