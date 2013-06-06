Watch: Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s mini-mes in ‘Everything Has Changed’ video

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have just possibly made the cutest video ever with “Everything Has Changed,” a song they co-wrote for her current album, “Red.”

[More after the jump…]

The clip focuses on little Taylor and Ed, as they go through their first or second grade day. The brightly-red haired younger Sheeran is sipping from his thermos and reading the morning comics as the younger , ring-tailed Swift joins him on the school bus. Throughout the day, they are with their classmates, but are lost in their own little world: doing yoga when the rest of their chums are playing soccers or sitting quietly on the jungle gym while their pals rambunctiously run circles around them.

They are happy just being in each other”s company, even when doing separate activities. It”s a little odd when he”s reading “The Notebook” to her, and when she”s giving him a tattoo, but the clip is a total joy to watch as their mini-mes have what seems like the perfect day.

We don”t want to ruin anything, but make sure you watch this one until the very end for a surprise we didn”t see coming.

Sheeran is opening for Swift on her current tour.

Can we get a collective “Awwwwwww…..”