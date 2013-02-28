Taylor Swift and Jason Aldean sign on for Tim McGraw salute

Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Ne-Yo are among the first artists to sign on to salute Tim McGraw during “ACM Presents: Tim McGraw”s Superstar Summer Night.”

The show will tape April 8 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the night after the April 7 Academy Of Country Music Awards. It will air later this summer.

Taping a television special the night after the Academy of Country Music Awards has become standard practice for the past four years: previous honorees include Lionel Richie, Brooks & Dunn, and George Strait.

