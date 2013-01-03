Taylor Swift and ‘Les Miserables’ soundtrack top Billboard 200

In the final full sales week of 2012, Taylor Swift”s “Red” once again topped the Billboard 200 chart. At No. 1 for a seventh non-consecutive week, the set moved 241,000 copies, down 12% over the previous week.

The soundtrack to “Les Miserables” sits right behind Swift at No. 2 with 136,000 copies; it actually debuted on the chart the previous week at No. 33. The album hit shelves four days before audiences could see it on the big screen, hence the sales increase after the Christmas premiere. Featuring the voices of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and others, “Les Miserables: Highlights” experienced a 218% sales gain.

One Direction”s “Take Me Home” climbs No. 4 to No. 3 (120,000, -32%), Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” falls No. 3 to No. 4 9110,000, -38%) and T.I.”s “Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head” slips No. 3 to No. 5 (74,000, -59%).

Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” is up big-time from No. 46 to No. 6 (70,000, +130%) as people cashed in on a $1.99 AmazonMP3 sales tag and a $7.99 deal through iTunes. Rihanna”s “Unapologetic” is up for similar reasons, from No. 19 to No. 7 (68,000, -27%), as is The Lumineers” self-titled set to a new peak, from No. 24 to No. 9 (61,000, +10%). Finally, the soundtrack to “Pitch Perfect” gains No. 45 to No. 10 (58,000, +84%), as it was released to DVD on Dec. 18.

Album sales were down 23% compared to the previous week and up 27% compared to the same week in 2011. Sales for the year were down 4% compared to 2011.