Taylor Swift will star opposite Meryl Streep in ‘The Giver’

She can certainly hold her own against any music star on stage, but can Taylor Swift keep up with Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges on the big screen?
The singer has inked a deal to co-star in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi film “The Giver,” adapted from yet another young adult book series.
It will be the pop star’s first big screen role since 2010’s ensemble romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day,” although she’s popped up on the small screen several times since.
The Weinstein Company and Walden Media’s “The Giver,” based on a 1993 book by Lois Lowry, takes place in a future in which pain, sickness and sorrow have been vanquished and “Sameness” reigns, replacing free will with a safe, shallow existence.
12-year-old Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) is chosen as a “Receiver of Memory,” who is given knowledge of the flawed –but free — past from The Giver (Bridges).
Just yesterday, it was announced that Katie Holmes is also joining the film, as Jonas’ mother.
The film will also star Alexander Skarsgard (“True Blood”), Odeya Rush (“The Odd Life of Timothy Green”) and Cameron Monaghan (“Shameless”), and begins principal photography October 7 in Cape Town, South Africa.
“The Giver” is set to open August 15, 2014.
Amazing book (actually an amazing 4 books counting the sequels). However, there weren’t really any villains in The Giver…unless they are making changes
ummmm, isn’t Brenton Thwaites in his 20s??? Looks like they really are making changes to the book. The book is as much about puberty as anything else.
I agree, that’s a bit of a miscast. The cast seems to reflect a mandated move from Harry Potter to Twilight amongst studio heads. See also, Ender’s age in the Ender’s Game movie.
Jeff Bridges is quite a score for the giver though.
This is going to be bad. Trying to age up the characters to add sex appeal and casting Taylor Swift?
Terrible. Just terrible.
I have zero issues with Swift being in it. She’s not a bad actress (she was actually fantastic when she hosted SNL). I have issues with them apparently changing the book so drastically.
Taylor is basically the real life Rosemary….so i see her pulling it off quite well.
I’m sorry, I simply don’t remember the Chief Elder being villainous. If they warp this adaptation beyond recognition, to add “drama”, I’ll be very disappointed.
darn, I loved that book.