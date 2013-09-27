Taylor Swift will star opposite Meryl Streep in ‘The Giver’

#Taylor Swift #Jeff Bridges
09.27.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

She can certainly hold her own against any music star on stage, but can Taylor Swift keep up with Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges on the big screen?

The singer has inked a deal to co-star in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi film “The Giver,” adapted from yet another young adult book series.

It will be the pop star’s first big screen role since 2010’s ensemble romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day,” although she’s popped up on the small screen several times since.

The Weinstein Company and Walden Media’s “The Giver,” based on a 1993 book by Lois Lowry, takes place in a future in which pain, sickness and sorrow have been vanquished and “Sameness” reigns, replacing free will with a safe, shallow existence. 

12-year-old Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) is chosen as a “Receiver of Memory,” who is given knowledge of the flawed –but free — past from The Giver (Bridges). 

Just yesterday, it was announced that Katie Holmes is also joining the film, as Jonas’ mother. 

Streep will play the villainous Chief Elder. Swift’s role, however, has yet to be revealed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Philip Noyce (“Salt”) is directing.

The film will also star  Alexander Skarsgard (“True Blood”), Odeya Rush (“The Odd Life of Timothy Green”) and Cameron Monaghan (“Shameless”), and begins principal photography October 7 in Cape Town, South Africa.

“The Giver” is set to open August 15, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Jeff Bridges
TAGSJEFF BRIDGESkatie holmesmeryl streepTAYLOR SWIFTthe giver

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP