Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ imagines a ‘Sin City’ where the biggest crime is Mean Girl-ing

Have you ever wondered what “Sin City” would look like if it treated women as something more than prostitutes and sexy lamps? Taylor Swift apparently has.

Ahead of her new music video – directed by Joseph Kahn of recent “Power/Rangers” fame – Swift has been releasing tantalizing posters of the star-studded event. Premiering during the Billboard Music Awards, the production level indicates this will be less music video and more music mini-movie.

Meet Catastrophe (I see what you did there, Swift).

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 7, 2015 at 5:12am PDT

Lily Aldridge as Frostbyte (You know she”s hardcore cuz “bite” is spelled “byte”).

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 7, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

Zendaya as Cut-Throat (Why is this hyphenated?)

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 8, 2015 at 6:19am PDT

And Hayley Williams as the Crimson Curse (Potential daughter of the Crimson Chin).

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 8, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT

Rumor has it Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are also on deck to appear. Neither girl has a poster yet, but there's still plenty of time!