Taylor Swift’s new Diet Coke ad: Watch

04.11.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Beyonce has Pepsi, Taylor Swift has Diet Coke. Swift”s new commercial for Diet Coke premieres tonight on “American Idol.”

The 30-second spot, embedded below, features Swift penning the lyrics to her current hit (and speaking them in a much softer voice than we’re accustomed to), “22,” as listeners- some on the far side of 22, others still yet to reach it- sing the song in their car, at work as a short order cook, or just strumming their guitar.

The ad, filmed in Nashville, is part of a multi-media roll out with Swift that will also include print and digital advertisements.    

Swift, along with dozens of cases of Diet Coke, we”re sure, is currently out on a U.S. arena.  

