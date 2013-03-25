TBS renews ‘Cougar Town’ for Season 5

Never fear, “Cougar Town” fanatics – the “cul de sac crew” will be back for another round.

TBS has officially renewed the Bill Lawrence comedy for a fifth season, thanks to healthy ratings that saw the show becoming the network’s top original primetime series ever with an average weekly audience of 2.8 million viewers. The cult favorite landed at the cabler last season after being canceled by ABC, which aired the show’s first three seasons.

“‘Cougar Town’ has been everything we hoped it would be: a smart, big-hearted, laugh-out-loud comedy that shines a bright light on the TBS brand,” said Michael Wright, president and head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), in a statement. “This season, the brilliant cast and immensely creative production team on ‘Cougar Town’ have crafted their best episodes yet, and we couldn”t be happier inviting them back for more.”

“Cougar Town” centers on a tight-knit group of friends who help each other deal with the ups-and-downs of life while living in the suburbs and drinking lots and lots of wine. The series stars Courteney Cox, Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Ian Gomez, Josh Hopkins and Brian Van Holt.

