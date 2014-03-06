TBS renews ‘Ground Floor’ for second season

#TBS
03.06.14

Get ready for more upstairs/downstairs sitcom hijinks, because TBS announced on Thursday (March 6) that it has renewed “Ground Floor” for a second season.

One of last fall's pleasant comedy surprises, “Ground Floor” averaged 1.8 million viewers in Live+7 numbers, including 1.1 million in the 18-49 demo. That's not especially huge, but it still rated among 2013's top 10 basic cable sitcoms in the key demo. 

The 10-episode second season will premiere in late 2014, picking up from the first season finale which potentially left our main character Brody (Skylar Astin) having made a pivotal decision in his ongoing struggle to balance work and new love Jennifer (Briga Heelan). Will everything be forever changed? Probably not!

In addition to Astin and Heelan, “Ground Floor,” stars John C. McGinley, Rory Scovel, Alexis Knapp, James Earl and Rene Gube. The comedy is produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Jeff Astrof. [Now if only Lawrence could get NBC to give “Undateable” a premiere date.]

Sepinwall and I reviewed “Ground Floor” back in this November podcast.

Yay?

