TBS renews ‘Ground Floor’ for second season

Get ready for more upstairs/downstairs sitcom hijinks, because TBS announced on Thursday (March 6) that it has renewed “Ground Floor” for a second season.
One of last fall's pleasant comedy surprises, “Ground Floor” averaged 1.8 million viewers in Live+7 numbers, including 1.1 million in the 18-49 demo. That's not especially huge, but it still rated among 2013's top 10 basic cable sitcoms in the key demo.
The 10-episode second season will premiere in late 2014, picking up from the first season finale which potentially left our main character Brody (Skylar Astin) having made a pivotal decision in his ongoing struggle to balance work and new love Jennifer (Briga Heelan). Will everything be forever changed? Probably not!
In addition to Astin and Heelan, “Ground Floor,” stars John C. McGinley, Rory Scovel, Alexis Knapp, James Earl and Rene Gube. The comedy is produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Jeff Astrof. [Now if only Lawrence could get NBC to give “Undateable” a premiere date.]
Sepinwall and I reviewed “Ground Floor” back in this November podcast.
Yay?
Very Yay. I only gave it a shot since I love Lawrence and Rory but it turned out to be one of my favorite shows. Plus they can say “Shit” a lot. So there’s that.
If you are going to write, please use spell check.
@Kathy –
if yowr goin too coment on spelin, jest don boder too coment et al.
There are literally zero words misspelled in jweezy’s original comment.
Really enjoy this show. It’s quality comfort food as someone who came of age on the color palette of 90’s style multi-cams. This show has a familiar tone and just makes me chuckle. Love my modern single cams, too. But they don’t get me to giggle out loud. Sometimes I feel like shows have become too cerebrally funny. This show does a decent job of tugging at some emotions that shows of the aughts and teens rarely go near. A bit of syrup on my laughs is okay with me. I imagine to Millennials this show seems a bit foreign, even if it is cast with them partly in mind . The truth of it is: Briga is a revelation. She’s go it. And yet the show smartly manages not to rely solely on that. It’s just good, fun, happy laughs. Nothing wrong with that!
What is with these tiny seasons? 10 episodes? You can watch that in a day!
It’s probably because it’s a show whose commercials alone are cringe-worthy to most people (myself included) and they’re not going to take a chance on committing to any more than 10 episodes. I doubt it’s a case of quantity vs. quality – as in Curb your Enthusiasm – a show that puts out 10 episodes a season that ANY B-show on TBS or elsewhere couldn’t touch.
Yayy I love this show Brody is my favorite charater, I love him :-) I cant wait!!!!!!!!!!! I like the comedy and the romance in this show, mostly the romance though.