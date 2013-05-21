Ted Travelstead’s Vine series ‘Twins Talkin” is the greatest thing

05.21.13 5 years ago

I’ve long been a little obsessed with writer/comedian/lovable weirdo Ted Travelstead and the hilarious, totally what-the-fuck? videos he creates for the Internet’s enjoyment. His latest offering is a Vine series called “Twins Talkin'” that stars ted Travelstead and also Ted Travelstead. It makes me want to run away and live inside his beard. You too? Cool, there’s room for both of us.

This is the greatest Vine series since that thing about how Ryan Gosling hates to eat cereal.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js //platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

