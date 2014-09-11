‘Teen Titans’ live-action series nearing pilot order at TNT

#DC Comics
09.11.14 4 years ago

It's official: superheroes are taking over television.

TNT is nearing a pilot order for “Teen Titans,” a new live-action series centered on the titular DC superhero team, according to Deadline. The project comes from Warner Bros. TV, which already has three other DC Comics series premiering this fall: CW's “The Flash,” FOX's “Gotham” and NBC's “Constantine.” In addition to the CW's successful “Arrow” (now entering its third season), earlier this week it was also revealed that the studio is developing a live-action “Supergirl” series.

Penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Fringe,” “I Am Legend”) and Marc Haimes, “Teen Titans” will revolve around Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin) as he takes on a new moniker (Nightwing) and forms a superhero team boasting such characters as Raven and Starfire. The team has already been the subject of a number of animated series, including the currently-running “Teen Titans Go!” on the Cartoon Network.

Will you watch a “Teen Titans” TV series? Let us know in the comments.

