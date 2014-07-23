‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ groove to Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J in new teaser

Where's Vanilla Ice when you need him?
Hot on the heels of yesterday's release of “Shell Shocked” by Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla $ign comes a brand new teaser for the upcoming Michael Bay-produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
The short clip features the motion-capture Leo, Raph, Mike and Don all grooving to the song, while talking smack to Shredder (William Fichtner) and his goons, and sweet-talking April (Megan Fox). It combines previously-seen footage with some new character bits and shots of Bay-style carnage.
Watch it here:
Directed by Jonathan Liebesman (“Battle: Los Angeles”), “TMNT” also stars Tony Shalhoub and Will Arnett.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” hits theaters August 8.
This movie looks really silly. Of course, the original films were silly, too.