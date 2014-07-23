‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ groove to Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J in new teaser

Where's Vanilla Ice when you need him?

Hot on the heels of yesterday's release of “Shell Shocked” by Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla $ign comes a brand new teaser for the upcoming Michael Bay-produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

The short clip features the motion-capture Leo, Raph, Mike and Don all grooving to the song, while talking smack to Shredder (William Fichtner) and his goons, and sweet-talking April (Megan Fox). It combines previously-seen footage with some new character bits and shots of Bay-style carnage.

Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman (“Battle: Los Angeles”), “TMNT” also stars Tony Shalhoub and Will Arnett.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” hits theaters August 8.