Tell us what you thought of ’12 Years a Slave’

We’re all pretty much on the same page here at HitFix when it comes to Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.” Greg was impressed at its Telluride premiere, and Kris immediately followed suit. Last week, Drew McWeeny added his approval with an “A+”-grade review. With the film still smoldering in my mind from this morning’s London Film Festival screening, I wouldn’t go quite as far as that, but it’s an imposing, impassioned work from a truly vital filmmaker — like McQueen’s first two films, “Hunger” and “Shame,” it’s a sensually vivid exploration of physical extremities and endurance, here married to more expansive, even universal, story material. Performances are as every bit strong as you’ve heard they are: not just from the Oscar-buzzed principals, but such striking cameo players as Alfre Woodard and Adepero Oduye.

Anyway, with the film now on limited release — yes, we realize not all of you have access to it — it’s time to turn the conversation over to you. Muse on the validity of its Oscar-frontrunner status if you wish, but it’s also a film that offers up plenty for discussion and debate away from the awards race. Vote in the poll below, and have share your thoughts in the comments.

