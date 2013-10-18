Tell us what you thought of ’12 Years a Slave’

We’re all pretty much on the same page here at HitFix when it comes to Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.” Greg was impressed at its Telluride premiere, and Kris immediately followed suit. Last week, Drew McWeeny added his approval with an “A+”-grade review. With the film still smoldering in my mind from this morning’s London Film Festival screening, I wouldn’t go quite as far as that, but it’s an imposing, impassioned work from a truly vital filmmaker — like McQueen’s first two films, “Hunger” and “Shame,” it’s a sensually vivid exploration of physical extremities and endurance, here married to more expansive, even universal, story material. Performances are as every bit strong as you’ve heard they are: not just from the Oscar-buzzed principals, but such striking cameo players as Alfre Woodard and Adepero Oduye.
Anyway, with the film now on limited release — yes, we realize not all of you have access to it — it’s time to turn the conversation over to you. Muse on the validity of its Oscar-frontrunner status if you wish, but it’s also a film that offers up plenty for discussion and debate away from the awards race. Vote in the poll below, and have share your thoughts in the comments.
I thought it was masterful work. Amazing performances across the board. McQueen’s craft is so patient, so persistent, so textured, it stares clear eyed into the mechanics of an atrocity. I think I wanted a bit more from the ending, and the weight of the 12 years could have been a bit better conveyed. The film could actually benefit from a longer running time. But overall, it’s a triumph. Best Ensemble at SAG has to be in the bag
Also, I actually found the film closer to something like Amour than Schindler’s List if tht makes sense. And I know we alllll want Lubezki to win this yr. But I was just as stunned by Bobbit’s work. Best Director will be reaaaally close I think. But I have a hard time imagining the academy giving the film BP and not BD
I first saw the film about a month back and was pretty gradually devastated by it. In the immediate aftermath of that I failed to make any of my issues with the film detract from an solid “A” grade, but since filing my review it’s been becoming more of a flawed, if beautiful, object. I still find it staggering in how pared down it is at times, Sean Bobbitt’s cinematography building deceptively devastating compositions in broadest daylight. It’s very straightforward in narrative, but it’s mostly a historical film, and not in a stale matter-of-factly way. It feels a crucial and necessary film for everyone existing on the planet to see.
That said, I’ve since then felt a bit distanced from it, that it’s made more for everyone than me intimately. That sounds incredibly selfish, but I don’t quite consider it as immaculate a film as it is a jarring experience. The key example is the grandstanding of certain white stars in the film, particularly a late crucial one which comes despairingly close to derailing the film. As distracting as those moments were, they almost bolster the notion that this film is being presented to a world still so uncomfortable with slavery that it needs the presence of name actors to carry audiences into it and even to get funding. Thankfully the ending provides a heart-wrenching final note that demands more active interest from the viewers in how they look at everyday injustices in their own lives.
Remarkably powerful performances in a vividly photographed, emotionally blunt film.
That being said… this is kind of a weirdly structured film. A couple of random flashbacks to Solomon’s free days planted in the first third of the film don’t really gel. The passage of time, also, hardly even registers – it seems the most physical transformation shown by Ejiofor is some gray hairs, certainly much less than 12 years of slavery would do to the human body.
I think “Hunger” is still McQueen’s masterpiece, but this film definitely wipes the floor with “Shame” and continues to show a director with an acute feeling for physical and spiritual duress.
I’ve heard the “passage of time” complaint a lot, and I immediately felt that was a conscious decision. It admittedly doesn’t feel like that much time has passed, and I feel the emotional impact of the final scene validates that choice. It feels like time is frozen, so when it goes back in motion it hits with the full force of that lost time. That still may bother me more on further viewings, but for now I find more value than irritation in it.
Completely understood. But in that case, I wish McQueen had gone even further in his technique to convey, if not the visible passing of time, an explicit blurring of it. His editing choices don’t really suit either approach.
I agree there. Joe Walker’s editing does lack the slicing ambition of McQueen’s previous two films. Then again this film is less about ambition than necessity. It works more as the conveyance of morals and ideas than it does cohesive piece of cinema, though it’s still startling in that respect.
An important story and well done across the board, but also relentless in driving home the ugliness of its themes. I couldn’t help but agree in part with the critic who called it “sadistic porn for intellectuals” –I was disturbed but not as moved as I thought I would be.
Steve McQueen, for me, is just behind Paul Thomas Anderson as my favorite working auteur. When I saw 12 Years at Toronto I was blown away and it’s going to take a truly amazing film to unseat it as my favorite film of the year.
For those who have seen it, how was Hans Zimmer’s score? Which of his scores did the music in the film most closely resemble?
I got echoes of “The Thin Red Line.” There’s some other, more discordant pieces that honestly reminded me of Price’s recent “Gravity” score.
I really liked it actually. It’s somber and more restrained than what he’s done lately, yet with harsh pieces that really drive home the horror of the situation.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! @thesereplies I LOVE Hanz’ music, and think that when he contributes something new, it is immediately noted, respected and emulated. The latter proven here by Hanz himself.
Weather it is in car commercials on the radio, music backing Trailers, or even other films (this year alone see: “Gravity”, “Captain Phillips” and yes… even “12 Years A Slave”), Hollywood has been ripping off Hanz’ “Inception” score (specifically “Time”) left and right. And honestly, as fine as his score for “12 Years A Slave” is, once the familiarity with “Time” is established, it hardly registers as anything more than a thin whimper of a retread of that operatic composition. No?
I was entirely shocked by the suddenness and fullness of my most emotional moments in the film, particularly through its end, from the moment of Patsey and the soap through to the very final line. Which. I mean. That line. How incendiary, how bold, how beautiful, what a confident picture to end so brazenly. The same kind of movie that lets its protagonist look the audience right square in the eye, in silence. Totally aware of being trapped and ogled at. WOW this film.
Thought it was great and a very powerful experience. McQueen holds nothing back in his depiction of slavery, and I found it incredibly moving overall. After having seen Gravity, Captain Phillips and now this, October has been one hell of a month for movies this year.
After seeing this tonight, I can’t imagine another film this season/year/decade having as profound effect on me as a viewer, an artist and an American. As far as the Oscar race for Best Picture goes, next to 12 Years the Cuarón film, for all its cinematic brilliance, is somewhat lacking in gravity, so to speak.
WARNING: MAY CONTAIN SOME SLIGHT SPOILERS BUT NOTHING BIG
I’m definitely in minority for I couldn’t connect with this movie. I was thoroughly emotionally unengaged. I just couldn’t care about the blank slate of the main character who looked like he was smelling something bad all the time. It wasn’t a bad performance just that character and actor weren’t likable. Now, I appreciate that McQueen didn’t try to inject standard manipulative tricks for evoking emotions where script and/or acting fail (slo mo, close ups of teary eyed faces, overblown score, you know, typical Peter Jackson crap), save ultra cheesy ending, but this was so emotionally distant and flat.
The character I could feel for was evil massa played by Fassy. The movie comes to live only when he is around and, unlike, extremely boring lead, his character is at least understandable. Hence why the pivotal flogging scene had me feel for him and not for characters I was supposed to feel for. I understood where he was coming from, while those other characters barely had any personality, IMO.
I honestly don’t get Lupita hype. Her role wasn’t big, her character barely has any personality. I just don’t get it. I mean, she played her part well but the character is so meh, nothing memorable. I thought Fassy’s wife had stronger presence.
What was the deal with characters who just come and go w/o pay-off – hysterical mom, Angela Bassett?
Time passage was awful. 12 years felt like few months tops. Nobody aged, fashion didn’t change and flabby Ejioror didn’t lose weight.
Violence was nothing to write home about. Seriously, why are people put off by 3 floggings, some kicking, hanging that went on for so long it became unintentionally funny and non-graphic rape? And Fassy even fainted. Really Fassy? WTF? I’ve seen worse in Harry Potter movies, no joke.
Brad Pitt part of the movie was a really bad plot device. Dead giveaway this whole “true story” likely isn’t. Just felt totally artificial in a “time to wrap it up somehow” way.
Cinematography was pretty. Score resembled Gravity. The movie wasn’t boring but it didn’t breeze either. Mostly because nothing really happened plotwise. I guess it works as a depiction of a typical live on a plantation. But it’s a pretty dull story.
Everyone was a total stereotype. Check boxes for making a slavery flick abound. Eduacated slave hero? Check. Evil massa? Check. Massa’s love interest beautiful slave girl? Check. Jealous mistress of the house? Check. Psycho overseer? Check. Sympathetic White Messiah? Check.
I really don’t think this is comparable to Schindler’s List which was emotionally engaging and had likable, memorable characters.
Not impressed. Most likely not my type of a movie.
“Most likely not my type of a movie.”
I agree largely with your review. The movie certainly captured the physical horrors of slavery, but was nowhere near as strong in conveying the emotional scars it caused. There was so little focus on Solomon’s emotional journey that the secondary character routinely stole scenes from him. I echo your praise for Fassbender’s performance and the complexity that he help to bring to a screenplay that was a disappointing rendering of what should have been a more amazing tale.
@ Evan. Thank you for summarizing how I felt about the movie. I’m not good with words so what you wrote is exactly what I tried to convey but with far less success.
Given that Angela Bassett isn’t in the movie, I’m not surprised there isn’t much of a payoff to her character.
After reading FishNets’s post to the end, I feel obligated to clarify that I disagree with his points on violence (seemed pretty violent to me) and stereotypes in the film.
I think is a brilliantly acted, beautifully made and incredibly effective movie.
With one exception I don’t think it raises of the level of great art.
That exception is Lupita Nyong’o’s performance.
Her performance takes the movie to a whole new level. This is the kind of acting that cannot be learned in acting school. At first I was a bit disappointed that she doesn’t have a lot of screen time. But then again the movie would be unbearable if we saw more of her suffering.
Owen Gleiberman compares her performance to the one by Falconetti in THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC, that many considered the finest acting ever put of film. Lupita is that good. If we are fortunate she’ll have a great career and make dozens of films.
As for the other performances, they could not be better. Ejiofor and Fassbender are magnificent. I would also like to commend the performance by Sarah Paulson as Fassbender’s wife.
Clearly this movie will get the lion’s share come Oscar noms time.
Great movie. I didn’t realize how invested I was until I found myself literally sobbing through the last twenty minutes. The film is certainly worthy of winning Picture, Actor and Supporting Actress. Although I wish Nyong’o’s role had been bigger, her presence was the heart and soul of the movie and is tied with Cosmina Stratan in Beyond the Hills as my favourite performance so far this year.
I continue to return to the scene of Lupita Nyong’o being subjected to violence for the first time for us as an audience. It is executed so casually and without a hint of warning and I am ruined because of it.
I thought that all scenes where she was subjected to violence fleshed out Fassbender’s character and not hers. he was definitely a stand out and pretty much turned those scenes into his character arc or mini-movie if you life. The flogging was devastating for what it did to him psychologically since he was the only one with some emotional unvestment in the whole thing. But that may just be me. He was the only character I found engaging. Others fell flat and where frankly very boring protagonists.
Question: did Fassbender’s reaction to flogging supposed to show that slavery was just as bad for masters? he was terrific here, definitely didn’t want to flog her but had no choice because that’s the order of things (slave disobeys, slave gets flogged). His agony is what makes the scene, not Solomon reluctantly taking the whip to save his ass or Patsy being at the receiving end (she knew what would happen). That master could feel so strongly about the matter and in such split persona way was so unexpected and Fassy nailed it. Those who think he’s vulnerable for a nom because he won’t campaign are overly cautious. That scene alone is his ticket to nom or even win. He’s the heart and soul here, not other characters who just serve as a device that humanized his character while showing what (the system he lives in and supports) dehumanizes him. Such complexity. Bravo Fassy!
“Question: did Fassbender’s reaction to flogging supposed to show that slavery was just as bad for masters?”
Answer: No.
That scene where Salomon starts to join the song at the funeral breaks my heart. I cried and cried, what a performance by Ejiofor.
The audience was responsive at my screening that people were shouting, “Oh no she didn’t” (to Sarah Paulson) and “You better run, son” (to Ejiofor) and even laughed to Salomon’s replies to Paul Dano’s characters.
Yes there were a few chuckles here and there in my theater. But none of it felt particularly inappropriate (ejiofor beating Dano. hell, I felt like cheering).
One voice I am missing very much, especially this year, is Roger Ebert’s. I’d love to read his review of 12 Years a Slave. He was a big fan of Shame. I’d love to hear his opinion on McQueen’s take on America’s great sin. He always treated films about the history of race in America with great insight and sensitivity.
Oh so much so, yes.
I kinda sat in quiet awe the whole time. Beautiful cinematography. Fascinating directorial choices. Superb performances. And that last scene … Very emotional. I wouldnt call it perfect or OMG amazing. But its certainly one of the best of the year (my #1 for now, Gravity is my #2). 9/10