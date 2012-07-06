A-

Tell us what you thought of ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’

07.06.12 6 years ago 33 Comments

It’s been a while since I caught Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at Sundance. I’ve been aching to give it another look ever since and it’s been in limited release the past week, so soon enough, I’ll do just that. Today, though, it’s expanding a bit farther so more of you will be able to get a look for yourself. The film has won awards at Sundance, Cannes and the LA Film Fest and continues to appear formidable this year. We spoke to Zeitlin about it recently (with another chat with cinematographer Ben Richardson still to come) and also talked up young star Quvenzhané Wallis’s awards prospects. If and when you get around to seeing the film, come on back here and let us know what you thought. You can also rate it in the tool above.

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSBEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILDBENH ZEITLINIn Contention

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP