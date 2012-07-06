Tell us what you thought of ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’

It’s been a while since I caught Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at Sundance. I’ve been aching to give it another look ever since and it’s been in limited release the past week, so soon enough, I’ll do just that. Today, though, it’s expanding a bit farther so more of you will be able to get a look for yourself. The film has won awards at Sundance, Cannes and the LA Film Fest and continues to appear formidable this year. We spoke to Zeitlin about it recently (with another chat with cinematographer Ben Richardson still to come) and also talked up young star Quvenzhané Wallis’s awards prospects. If and when you get around to seeing the film, come on back here and let us know what you thought. You can also rate it in the tool above.