Tell us what you thought of ‘Don Jon’

It’s pistols at dawn in the HitFix critical fraternity today. Well, not really, but we can offer you two opposing reviews of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut, the sex comedy “Don Jon.” Reviewing out of Sundance (back when the film was called “Don Jon’s Addiction”), I was less than impressed, complaining that the film “[settles] on a laddish archness that undermines the seriousness of the addiction in question.” (I didn’t warm to it on a second look, though Scarlett Johansson’s firecracker performance as a feisty Jersey girl burned even brighter. As I wrote recently, a Best Supporting Actress campaign would not be undeserved.) Drew McWeeny, on the other hand, was wowed at South by Southwest, calling it “sharply written, sharply performed [and] one hell of a debut.” Which one of us do you agree with, or do you fall somewhere in between? Share your thoughts when you’ve seen the film, and be sure to vote in the poll below.
I’d fall closer to drew but not quite as enthusiastic. There are a lot questions/themes brought up that arent fully explored but the performances are all top notch and JGL does some interesting things with the camera. Here’s my full review
3rd Act developments felt a little rushed/strained. And the ending felt clipped.
BUT, overall, very enjoyable and perceptive; not only about obsession/compulsion (about porn or otherwise), but it also says something about a lack of intimacy in todays world, what with the complete overload of social media.
JGL did a fine job writing, and particularly directing. His performace is great, but then I tend to find him impressive in no matter what role he tackles. Scarlett Johansson played a great Jersey girl bitch. And yet, there are many shades to her that I liked (particularly in the early goings on).
Tony Danza and Brie Larson, a hoot.
Overall, a solid 7.5 or 8
I really enjoyed it. Top notch acting from all involved. Strong writing and directing. Funny, smart and very sexy.
Funny (JGL and ScarJo are hilarious), if slightly repetitive, but ultimately quite moving – due to the wonderful Julianne Moore (worthy of a supporting actress campaign), who is sadly not mentioned here.
All in all, a promising directorial debut. (Surprising 81% at Rotten Tomatoes so far.)
I just saw it this afternoon. I wouldn’t give it an “A”, but I also saw it as much deeper than “Jersey Shore”. Strangely, I was reminded of “Shame”; they both have vastly different styles, and “Don Jon” is less tragic, but they were saying the same thing to me.
Gordon-Levitt was OK, but the character doesn’t allow him the depth that was displayed in his other work. Basically, he begins the movie one-note and ends the movie the same way. Johansson was good, and Moore was very good. But Brie Larson cracked me up! When she had her speech at the end, I was just as surprised as the rest of the family.
Yeah, Moore was magnificent in this, hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time, but Ugh its such a shame that she never gets the (awards / Oscar) attention she deserves..
Funny movie, but the leading character’s shift came a bit undeveloped in the third act…
She has four Oscar nominations
If you never win it doesn’t matter.
Which times do you think she beat the field?
Seriously, check out this list.
Hardly qualifies as a lack of awards attention.
She didn’t start winning major awards until she did a television movie. Hardly anything to boast about being primarily known as a film actress.
I guess it’s just a matter of perspective, but I would definitely say that nominations count as awards attention. I know some people see this differently though. It does seem odd when someone like Hitchcock racks up tons of nominations without a win. Still, I’d say Julianne Moore and others in this situation are being paid attention to. Hard to say exactly which time Moore beat the field and unduly missed out on the win.
As much as I love Julianne Moore (and I think shes very good in Don Jon), it’s true, despite 5 noms that I would give her to this point, I don’t have her winning. I still think she’s wildly talented and may/should win one day. I always look forward to her performances.
Yes I know she has 4 Oscar nominations. But her last nom was ten years ago. And before “Game Change”, she had never won any of the “big” televised awards, and even then, it was for a TV movie.
I think she is incredibly overdue for an Oscar (should have won for “Boogie Nights” and “Far From Heaven”), and to think that Jennifer Hudson and Hillary Swank are Oscar winners and Moore (or Glenn Close, Kristin Scott Thomas and Annette Bening for that matter) isn’t is just shameful.
Moore’s problem was the bad career choices she made after her two-punch in 2002 (a lot of crappy commercial movies), and then, when she bounced back with her magnificent turn in Meirelles’ “Blindness”, nobody paid attention. Then, “A Single Man”, “The Kids are all right” and “Game change” were all great, and this year, she was SUPERB in both “Don Jon” and “What Maisie Knew”, but presumably no awards group at the end of the year will remember. Anyway, she got a lot of upcoming movies, and I can’t wait to see Cronenberg’s Hollywood horror-satire “Maps to the Stars”.
Winning does make a difference. I can think of no other actress who’s been as criminally ignored over the years.
Moore should have been nominated – and won – for A Single Man and The Kids Are Alright.