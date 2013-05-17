Tell us what you thought of ‘Frances Ha’

Here’s some counter-programming for you. Noah Baumbach’s “Frances Ha” is slipping into select theaters this year as “Star Trek Into Darkness” dominates the wide release conversation. I saw and was delighted by the film at the 2012 Telluride Film Festival, and that’s coming from someone not particularly in love with Baumbach’s aesthetic. It’s also one of our under-the-radar films for the 2013 summer movie season. Will we be talking about the screenplay and Greta Gerwig’s performance come Oscar time? Can the film push out of the critics and indie awards circuits? Time will tell, but for now, those of you who get around to seeing it (or have caught it on the festival circuit the last few months), tell us what you thought in the comments section and by voting in our poll below.
I thought its charm, which it took a while to build, wore off fairly quickly. Gerwig dancing through Manhattan crosswalks to “Modern Love” needed to happen, but much of the film felt inconsequential. (Especially the trips.) You can argue this is the point/tone, but it’s exhausting to watch someone who doesn’t have her life together despite privilege (she really made that much dancing?!). I get that the ending was about making a change, but it seemed so unearned and tidy.
Saw it at NYFF last year and loved it. Still love it, can’t wait to see it again.
It was my favorite film I saw at TIFF last year and may very well be my favorite film of 2013 by year’s end. I definitely urge everyone to see it if it comes to a theater near you.
Charming. Prior to this the only Baumbach I really loved was Margot, mostly because of Kidman’s characterization. Gerwig seems to have taken him the opposite direction (sweet vs. bitingly sour). It also seems to be his film that is closest to reality. Anyone who has ever felt like a mess in their 20s/30s will find something relatable here.