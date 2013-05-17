Tell us what you thought of ‘Frances Ha’

05.17.13

Here’s some counter-programming for you. Noah Baumbach’s “Frances Ha” is slipping into select theaters this year as “Star Trek Into Darkness” dominates the wide release conversation. I saw and was delighted by the film at the 2012 Telluride Film Festival, and that’s coming from someone not particularly in love with Baumbach’s aesthetic. It’s also one of our under-the-radar films for the 2013 summer movie season. Will we be talking about the screenplay and Greta Gerwig’s performance come Oscar time? Can the film push out of the critics and indie awards circuits? Time will tell, but for now, those of you who get around to seeing it (or have caught it on the festival circuit the last few months), tell us what you thought in the comments section and by voting in our poll below.

