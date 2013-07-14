Tell us what you thought of ‘Fruitvale Station’

07.14.13 5 years ago

While the triple terrors of robots, sea monsters and Adam Sandler fight for box office glory, the arthouse talking point of this weekend is Ryan Coogler’s debut feature “Fruitvale Station.” This critically acclaimed anatomy of a true-life tragedy won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at Sundance, played Cannes and will be one of several titles The Weinstein Company pitches to Oscar voters at the year’s end — but do you think it’s worth the hype? I’ve already had my say with an against-consensus review, while Kris gave his thoughts at Sundance. The film certainly offers many interesting points of discussion and/or argument, so the floor is yours. Share your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to vote in the poll after the jump.  

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSFRUITVALE STATIONIn ContentionTHE WEINSTEIN COMPANY

