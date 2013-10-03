Tell us what you thought of ‘Gravity’

For nationwide audiences, the wait is over. And hopefully we haven’t built it up too much around here but me, Greg, Guy, Drew — we’re pretty much over the moon for “Gravity,” an experience like none you’ve ever had in a theater. I caught it twice at Telluride and it seemed at the time that a tandem piece with “All is Lost” made sense, given thematic and narrative parallels. We’ve talked to the film’s director, Alfonso Cuarón, as well as producer David Heyman and star Sandra Bullock. It truly is one of the great movies of our era and I’m not personally concerned about overstating it. Now, however, it’s your turn. So when you get around to seeing it this weekend or whenever, please tell us what you thought in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll. I know I’ll be heading out to see it in IMAX tonight and, at some point, Dolby Atmos. It warrants multiple trips to the multiplex, I think.
AMAZING. Best movie of the year so far.
I Loved it in spite of its script which sometimes veered into sentimental cheese, breaking cinemas golden rule of “Show don’t Tell” – but the movie’s epic scale, visual genius and edge of your seat suspense more than make up for it. One of those great movies that make you wonder “How did they DO that!?” A must watch – especially in 3D.
The cheesy sentimentality did hurt, and I also disliked that there were too many just-made-it-out-in-time moments, kind of like in hack movies like “2112,” where the plane lifts off the air strip just as the ground crumbles beneath it. God, wasn’t “2112” terrible? Sorry to remind people of it. But back to “Gravity”: for the most part it was gripping, and Sandra Bullock is a wonderful person to hang with for two hours.
Spoilers are allowed here, right?
From the floating fetal position shot, to her being birthed in the sea and finishing with a low angle that would give Orson Welles a rise as she learns to walk… I really don’t have words. Amazing? Brilliant? Do these words do it justice?
I would have eliminated the Facebook line. Just as I would have eliminated the Chef Boyardee line from Ratatouille. Kind of takes away from the ‘timeless film’ feel for me.
I saw the movie on Thursday night with a bunch of NASA co-workers (yes, we’re all rocket scientists).
The first thing we had to do was remind ourselves that this is a dramatic movie, not a documentary, and that requires that we accept some things with dramatic license. First and foremost, the Hubble telescope, the ISS, and the Chinese space station Tiangong are not that close together and are in different orbits, and you cannot reach any one of them from the other in real life. But that was given up front that they all are, so I’ll accept that. I’ve read that Cuaron tried to make it as realistic as possible but had to make concessions so he could have a movie.
There are other minor technical “errors” that creep in that only those in the know would know, like that the Soyuz doesn’t have a side hatch or that you can’t open the ISS Russian hatch from the outside. Or that when you cry in space, the tears don’t float off your face, they well up in your eyes due to surface tension. Or that the spacesuits don’t have a heads-up display. But these are nitpicks of things done for movie reasons.
That said, we all agreed that the visuals were absolutely stunning, jaw-droppingly so. And Bullock’s character was in my opinion more realistically depicted than Clooney’s. We were gobsmacked by how amazing the wire work looked like true zero-g (and I suspect that’s why Bullock had short hair) and how accurate the interior of the space station was.
We discussed the movie as a group after it was over, and tried to decide what genre it should be in. Warner’s wants it referred to as a “dramatic thriller”, we concluded that it’s more-or-less science fiction, but it’s today’s SF instead of future SF. There’s no reason it couldn’t be set on space stations a century from now, but setting it today (technically, based on the ISS crew designation and the Soyuz ship designation, it would take place in late 2014) makes it accessible to today’s audience, people who might not go see a sci-fi movie but would see a dramatic thriller with Clooney and Bullock.
One question for you guys – near the end when Clooney showed up and entered the Soyuz, did you think that was really him? And if so, at what point did you realize it was a dream/hallucination? For us rocket scientists, we knew right away because you can’t open the hatch like that when the cabin has air, and Bullock didn’t have her helmet on so she would have died instantly. A friend who went to the press junket in LA said that there was an audible gasp when Clooney disappeared because the audience thought that was really him.
You know when he reappears I was so confused because I had assumed she had died and it was some sort of “heaven-like” situation. But I like how it kind of works its way out in those few minutes.
Because in the opener it says temperature fluctuates so much, I thought maybe Clooney knew it was safe to open temperate wise so long as she held her breath. Plus I had read somewhere that you could survive a minute in space so long as the temp wouldn’t kill you, I’m not sure if it was a credible source though, plus, unlike you I’m not a rocket scientist, so I don’t really know. Then around when he said “your kid died” I thought, like Sam, that it was a sort of heaven and she had died. Then when he started getting motivational, I realized it was a dream/hallucination.
Honestly, when he showed up, I really thought it was him. And I was smiling at the balls of that. When he opened the hatch I immediately started thinking about the scene in “Sunshine” with Chris Evans and was like, “I guess that’s possible?” But when she asked “why are you here” or “how did you get here,” I was like, wait. So yeah, it got me. Love the moment, however on the nose narratively it might appear.
Yeah, never thought it was really a Clooney for a second. Don’t even have to be a rocket scientist to see through that ruse.
I knew when he said it was a great story or whatever the quote was. I really was smiling that he came back. Best Clooney performance in a while.
I did think it was fishy when she didn’t freeze to death, but then it’s revealed
When he showed up and then opened the hatch and she was still alive 10 seconds later, I knew it was either that she died/afterlife or that she was hallucinating.
I suspected it was a hallucination as soon as he showed up, and knew for sure as soon as he opened the hatch (and Bullock made it obvious that she knew what would happen if he did). But he seemed to true to life when he started talking — a great scene.
Just got back from seeing the 10pm showing at the newly IMAX’d Mann’s Chinese Theatre… can’t think of a film that would be better suited to break that new baby in! And the kicker… It’s a 10min walk from my house!
But regarding the movie…. no words. It met and often exceeded my HUGE expectations. Every single element of film craft on display was perfection. My only slight issue was that Clooney was VERY Clooney and I think had they gone with a less recognizable star (or a non star) it would have been even better. Not that Clooney does anything wrong, mind. And I get that having him offers the role some Gravitas (and obviously for a film this costly, he helps put butts in seats, so… again, understandable).
And Kris… there is noway that “floating fetal position” shot does not end up in your Top 10 Shots column, right? Right???
That’s how I’m breakin’ in the new Chinese tonight!
There will be tough choices on the top 10 shots column. Safe to say “Gravity” will be represented.
He could also go the way he went with picking a shot from The Tree of Life…rather than picking the obvious, he could go with that shot of Ryan lying on the shore clenching the sand, glad to be alive..
I think the sand clenching would still be considered obvious. Regardless, the best is usually obvious because it’s obviously the best.
I was literally breathless by the time the credits rolled. I don’t think anyone would be overstating it to call it one of the best movies of our era, it truly is. I’ve been following the development of the movie for a couple of years now, and only when I sat down in the theater did I start to worry that maybe, just maybe I had killed my chances of enjoying the film by hyping my own expectations up so far… It not only met my expectations, it far surpassed them. One of the few movies I can remember seeing in my lifetime that truly lives up to the hype. Brilliant, from start to finish.
What a film! I was, of course, visually stunned by the film. I have no idea how one creates such a truly gorgeous film that still feels real. I honestly felt several times at the movie that the movie truly had placed me in space–that is how strong the atmosphere of the film is.
I was also left thinking that as strong as the visuals are, it’s also thematically sound. I loved that it wasn’t merely a movie about survival–in a sense, a procedural film about surviving the accident. I responded to how the film depicted why we survive…if that makes sense.
Also, loved the duality of Bullock toning down her natural charisma and Clooney fully embracing his. Great performances from both, but I was in awe of Bullock.
Gravity makes almost any other film ever made feel wildly insignificant. It doesn’t do so through perfection at every turn but rather through pure awe inspiring greatness. An immense achievement.
incredibly beautiful, I held my breath and couldnt blink through most of the movie
Absolutely stunning, despite the not-so-great script. Could barely breath, the final minutes are haunting and beautiful, the last scene perfection.
Almost all the technical categories should be a lock for Oscar: can’t see it losing visual effects, sound, cinematography, production design. That said, I can’t see it winning Best Picture, and therefore Direction (and probably Editing), which seems unjust: it’s such an immense achievement by everyone involved, especially Cuaron.
I don’t know that a production design nomination will even happen, but I hope so. I think we can safely earmark four Oscars for the film, though: cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.
re: Visuals. They played Hobbit trailer before Gravity and boy did that thing look fake and videogame-ish before the movie was seen, but downright embarrassing in retrospect after Gravity. Please stop awarding fake looking fantasy, etc in the future. these movies look so alike, there’s no progress. Gravity has, hopefully, opened a door to awarding different type of SFX that isn’t a bloody creature mo’cap, CGI landscapes and such that has been winning for decades and that peaked with Avatar and is downhill from there.
I thought The Hobbit looked quite good, actually. But yes, Gravity should take cinematography (yes!) and special effects with some margin, I would think. The sound categories … i suppose? But I only see that happening if Gravity gets a tech sweep going. Or … It could be THE Best picture contender that gets marked on the ballot for tech categories simply because its a strong BP contender.
Re “The Hobbit” trailer: horrible use of 3D! After seeing it, I’ve decided to see the non-3D version. “Gravity” provides a PERFECT model for how 3D should be used.
I expected the film to impress me with it’s mastery of visual and sound crafts, which it did. What I didn’t expect was how it resonated with me emotionally. Some might consider the last 15 minutes a bit cheesy, but I felt the tone of it was just right. It left me breathless, with tears running down my face.
I saw this at Arclight Hollywood last night, and the theatre was dead silent throughout. It draws you into it’s world from beginning to end. I’m still in awe of the achievement in the cinematography and visual effects.
The woman sitting to my left in my theater was quietly sobbing everytime Bullocks daughter was brought up in conversation, and she sobbed again near the very end. It IS affecting people.
I loved it. This is the best performance I’ve ever seen Bullock give.
Clooney is in Pure Unleaded Clooney mode; almost supernaturally calm. But I think he works as a counterbalance to Bullock, and it momentarily makes his reappearance seem credible (I could tell that much of my audience thought it really was him until he vanished).
I really enjoyed Clooney here because he was not the highlight, there was just enough of him, and his natural charm went a long way. In films that he stars in, that charm starts to become forced and I can barely take him for the entire 2 hours or so of whatever movie hes in.
I absolutely loved it. It’s one hell of an experience and I truly felt like I was in space for the duration of its running time. The direction, acting, cinematography, visual effects and sound mixes really enhanced it all for me and just made the whole thing special. And by the way, I only saw this thing on 2D. I can’t wait to see how it is on IMAX 3D.
Incredibly satisfying, and the best movie I’ve seen so far this year right alongside The Hunt.
Terrible script. Nothing else matters.
Seems like a bit of an extreme position.
If the script is the only thing that matters, why even bother watch any film when you can read the script online for free?
Meaning that all the technical wonders in the world can’t make up for a terrible script. The film is visually dazzling. Incredible sound work. But that can’t make me care about underwritten characters. Would rather he just didn’t bother at all with characterization and make it truly about the experience, like Black Hawk Down, than dishing out such trite nonsense as her “need to let go”.
I actually agree with this more detailed criticism, as I think the film could have been the masterpiece some say it is if it had the courage to be a totally sparse affair that was solely about the experience (and Black Hawk Down is the perfect example of that type of movie).
However, as the trite backstory played such a relatively small part of the film, I felt fine mostly ignoring it and enjoying the aspects of Gravity that are truly breathtaking, which is why overall I still really loved the film.
I don’t think the need to let go is trite. I’ve experienced it time and again in my life and it’s often profound and emotional.
Agree to disagree. I’m bummed. Was looking forward to it for a long time. Wish I thought it wasn’t a huge waste of talent and energy. But again, if anything else gets the Visual Effects or Sound Oscars, it’ll be a travesty.
I thought I was the only one who felt this way. I do kind of think this movie was a bit of wasted potential, but I’ll say what I did like about it. Clearly very atmospheric, no pun intended. The drama is as good as it gets. I haven’t felt this exhausted walking out of a theater since perhaps The Hurt Locker. The movie is very cinematic in that big, bold, in-your-face, swelling of emotions sense. When she’s hurtling back towards earth while talking to herself and the music is surging, that was about as cinematic of an experience as one can experience. This is one of the most life-affirming films I’ve ever seen, and clearly the visuals are flippin’ amazing.
…buttt…
I hate the way the movie’s tone flips on a dime after Clooney’s fake re-appearance. That old plot device I felt was kind of tired too in a movie so innovative. Just seemed like an easy out. I would have rather she came to the reaffirmation herself, perhaps more subtly. It was just kind of jarring, like really man? I would have liked that to have been more developed but w/e. This is still a good movie, just not over the moon for it like everyone else.
Each to its own. I really don’t know what else they should have done with the script. It was straightforward and did the job. She’s stranded in space, needs to find the way home and also let go of the past. Will she succeed? That’s more than enough and was also contained in only 90 minutes. No stretching to 3 hours, no inventing unnecessary characters and subplots, no splitting into 3 movies, etc. In short, no bloated crap that movies nowdays throw at us thinking that makes them complex and smart.
Also, for those who say dialog was cringe-worthy, yeah, who says profound things and quips Tarantino-esque dialog in a situation like that? That would be super-fake
Cinema Heaven.
I really liked it, and Bullock was truly fantastic. However, it felt a little off in that there wasn’t much tension. It was less “what will happen next” and more “this is what happened.” Not much of a negative though, although I thought the score was truly terrible and a hindrance overall.
Would like to own on blu ray
I liked, but didn’t love it, but then I made the mistake of going in having read and heard about its rave reviews.
Bullock was great. I have nothing but the greatest respect for a mostly stand alone, emotional performance that HAD the added elements of being physically challenging. She did a fine job.
Honestly, I think that concluding third act is what kept this film from really resonating with me. I understand it totally goes against the grain to kill off your lead at the end of a film, and would’ve made it a downer, but I just didn’t buy Stone’s reversal after the little dream-like chat with Clooney. I would have much preferred the film ending on that tragic and powerful note. Instead, we’re forced to further suspend our disbelief to an extreme point to watch this character survive yet another storm of debris, enter the earth’s atmosphere, and conveniently land in a body of water near enough to land that she could swim. I get it, it’s a movie, but come on.
I was most impressed with the sound. The sound was breathtaking. Watching that destruction in dead silence, but then being able to enter inside the helmet of Stone and hear every last one of her desperate breaths was awesome. The visuals were gold too, but the sound had me floored.
There’s a “grain” vis a vis killing off your lead?
There’s enough of one in that we don’t see it more often.
Yea, that dream-like chat with Clooney…smh
Oddly enough, because of the advertising and generally seeing Cuarón as a risk taker, if Ryan would have died up there, I would have found it painfully obvious. With any other generic movie that I’d see in a multiplex I would have found the actual ending predictable. In this case it, the payoff of knowing some background on the film worked to my advantage. Her living was a total shocker to me.
The script is very basic and straightforward, but that almost felt necessary since you were constantly trying to comprehend how his thing was even made. There was a moment were it toed the line of being too sentimental but it veered away just in time.
As far as I’m concerned, this may be the most expertly made film I’ve ever seen. Since I don’t watch featurettes before a films release, does anyone know if there was one about how this was made or know if there will be something on the Blu-Ray regarding that?
I normally hate 3-D but I would urge people to see it in that format, it truly does add to the experience. I couldn’t recommend thus more and am truly in awe of what Cuaron pulled off here.
I cried in this film, but not during the ’emotional’ scenes. I was just stunned at what I was seeing and felt privileged to live in a time where this is possible.
The visual effects affected me emotionally too.
Some planetariums and space museums have these screens that are above the viewer, and is meant to give the sensation that one is “surrounded” by the screen. Gravity should be playing on these screens for years to come! A once-in-a-generation film where every aspect of production is executed to perfection, from writing to editing!
This is probably one of the most gorgeous and grand films that I have ever seen BUT this script is really damn bad. I now understand why so many actresses turned this down if this is the script they read. I’m sorry, but the third act really had me cringing. The characters were incredibly underwritten and the backstory was just so trite and lazy? It felt emotionally manipulative, like it was as though they didn’t think her own struggle to survive was enough or would provide enough of Oscar bait so let’s throw a terrible backstory in there to try to squeeze a tear out of the audience.
I’m actually rather appalled at this being called a masterpiece with writing and characters that are this thin. I get that it was visually breathtaking and suspenseful, but no way can a film with a script this uninspired be a masterpiece IMO.
The other thing I wasn’t thrilled with was that underneath all of the beauty, it was so damn cliché. How many space stations did she jump to? How many times just when you thought she was going to make it, did another disaster happen? It all just became predictable.
I really think if this film wasn’t as beautiful as it is people would have responded to it MUCH differently. I will say that it deserves every single tech award that it is nominated for and a best director nod for him makes sense.
Bullock was pretty good here. I wasn’t moved emotionally because it all felt so trite and cliché, but she did well with the physical aspects. Adele, Julie, Brie, and Cate (of the performances I have seen this year) are miles and miles ahead of her IMO though. While she effectively conveys the fear and sadness, there is no subtext, layers, or nuance to her performance at all.
Cuaron is a great filmmaker but this was simply not a great film. Children of Men is lightyears better than this was honestly.
How refreshing to see a movie that embraces simplicity and is 100% lean meat and 0% fat and bloat. Chew on that Peter Jackson and imitators who think that padding and stretching that doesn’t add up to anything makes a movie smarter.
Fantastic movie AND experience, totally immersive and also highly emotional. I teared up on at least 2 occasions. Also so many iconic imagery and what a heroine we got in Sandra’s Ryan Stone! How could she not win for a role like this? Statistically speaking, about 5-6 actors had their one-man shows (Hanks, Franco, Smith, Reynolds, Redford) and now an actress got the honors and what a performance!
But the biggest star here is Cuaron so I really hope AMPAS awards him and the movie with the highest honors. It’s groundbreaking and we haven’t had a winner like that for a decade or so.
Best Picture, Director, Actress, Editing, Visual Effects, Score, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Production Design. Sweeping techs is a done deal but it deserves to sweep everything. Exactly 10 years from the previous clean sweep, this deserves to be another.
As with the consensus, I walked out of the film flabbergasted. Everything about the film was staggering in its achievement, from Lubezki’s photography, and naturally the visual effects work. We’ve gotten to a place where its difficult to be wowed by VFX anymore because they have become so pervasive, particularly in tentpoles, but in the case of Gravity, my mouth literally got dry halfway through the film from hanging open so long. No film that I think I’ve ever seen has immersed me as immediately in its world as Gravity did.
Of course, the visual marvel of the film is only half of the equation. The other half is the inner journey of Bullock’s Stone. I feel like some of the minor criticism coming at the film for being narratively or thematically slight or having weak dialogue is unwarranted. Is the dialogue less snappy or intelligent than what might be desired by some? Perhaps, but the intention of the dialogue is that it is defense mechanism that both Stone and Kowalski need in order to keep themselves sane. The thematic takeaway that I had from it is that yes, its important to let go of the past, but even more importantly, that the film shows that on the very cusp of death it is possible to celebrate life. Nowhere is this more true than whenever the camera would turn to Earth, reminding us of the miracle of our own existence.
If anyone is interested, my full review is up here. [romancinema.wordpress.com]
Absolutely overrated. Of course it has its dramatic licenses but c’mon, they ruin the feeling of loneliness and fear time after time: Nespresso Clooney making childish jokes in the most difficult situation and Bullock speaking to herself so naive…
Too Hollywood for me, and I don’t understand such critical rave…are we seeing the same film?
Garbage. A hokey, repetitive, unimaginative survival chronicle. Cuaron had no story to tell, and nothing new to add to the cinematic conception of space either. For me Gravity can only be appreciated for its camerawork (I make a distinction from the photography here, whose composition and lighting did not impress me) and some tension unmoored from any investment in anyone’s fate. Does Cuaron have technical grace? Yes. Is he a conceptual moron? Yes. The film has no narrative or dramatic solidity. He and his son just lazily drafted a scenario that would allow for a pirouetting Clooney in space, a specious “overcoming the death drive” arc, and some trite emotionalism.
Even visually it underwhelmed, with its plasticky, clearly animated CGI textures – not remotely does it match 2001’s visuals or many of the striking shots in Sunshine. Recall the shot of Bullock on the shore groping the sand. Everything looked fake. The grass, the water, the sky. Even though I understand the scene was shot on location in Arizona, it still looked completely off. Pandora had a much more authentic look. Many of the objects in Gravity seemed to have an indistinct level of detail. It honestly didn’t even look like photography, but rather more like a really high-quality render of a Playstation 4 cutscene. CGI isn’t close to being a primary concern of mine with any film, but I definitely didn’t think it came close to the pinnacle of what we’ve seen in the past 5-8 years.
“Is he a conceptual moron? Yes.”
What insight.
If I boil it down, I think the story he’s telling is, “we don’t need Helen Hunt to be our driving force to survive.” That’s very human, universal, and relatable.
A stunning cinematic achievement, wow, but the dialogue was often cringeworthy.
Direct, primal, gut-level resonance. The film is not intellectual in the way something like “Solaris” or “2001” is, and it’s not very subtle either. But it has a fable-like, primordial power that pierces our reptilian complex.
An event movie, for sure, very, very impressed. I will spread word that it provides a great movie-going experience. The cinematography, effects, and Bullock … Wow. I teared-up twice. I was riveted throughout. Inwalked out of the theater extremely satisfied; even emotionally.
And yet, I feel like its one of those movies that I wont see very often. Theres not a lot to grasp onto? Dont get me wrong, ill see it again for the visual majesty. But dramatically, it doesnt really resonate with me, Im finding.
Still, an obvious wower. Not perfect, but damn good,