Tell us what you thought of ‘Gravity’

For nationwide audiences, the wait is over. And hopefully we haven’t built it up too much around here but me, Greg, Guy, Drew — we’re pretty much over the moon for “Gravity,” an experience like none you’ve ever had in a theater. I caught it twice at Telluride and it seemed at the time that a tandem piece with “All is Lost” made sense, given thematic and narrative parallels. We’ve talked to the film’s director, Alfonso Cuarón, as well as producer David Heyman and star Sandra Bullock. It truly is one of the great movies of our era and I’m not personally concerned about overstating it. Now, however, it’s your turn. So when you get around to seeing it this weekend or whenever, please tell us what you thought in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll. I know I’ll be heading out to see it in IMAX tonight and, at some point, Dolby Atmos. It warrants multiple trips to the multiplex, I think.