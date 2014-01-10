Tell us what you thought of ‘Her’

Spike Jonze’s “Her” has been on limited release for the better part of a month now, but it finally goes wide today — so those of you still left out of the loop can now find out why a film in which Joaquin Phoenix falls for a computer has attracted such critical superlatives across the board, as well as Best Picture prizes from the Los Angeles Film Critics’ Association and National Board of Review.
I’m firmly in the fan club, having named it one of my top 15 films of 2013: I was touched by its high-concept romance, which I think touches on a number of hard truths about the way we communicate (or, more often don’t) in the online age, was tickled by the gorgeous retro-futurism of its visuals, and think Joaquin Phoenix delivers one of the performances of the year. (Props to Scarlett Johansson’s deft voice work, too, though I think Amy Adams is the unsung heroine of the piece.) Kris, however, is less convinced. Where do you land? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.
Lovely. A bit overrated. But I find that to be the case with most films.
Wonderful performances. Amazing visual aesthetic. I love what it has to say about our all too-near future and technological advances. Seeing everyone walk around talking to themselves was a very sobering thing to see.
Could have done without the profane hologram dude (voiced by Jonze) and the choke me with your cat sex talk.
But overall, very pleasant, low-key, beautiful looking, and thought-provoking movie.
“Say what you will about screen time and supporting characters, but in the same movie Bradley Cooper manages to find poignancy and concealed depths in what could’ve easily remained a surface-bound comic creation.”
I agree with the point of this statement, but the first part is problematic, as Cooper is a more consistent presence with much more screen time in “American Hustle”. He’s practically a 3rd lead (although he takes somewhat of a backseat to both Bale and Adams).
I would’ve pointed instead to the work that Jeremy Renner does in a similarly small role. He manages to mine a great deal of humanity and credible empathy out of Carmine, Lawrence’s performance really only provides amusement. I think she did what she was supposed to, I just didn’t think it was anywhere near as good as the 3 central performances.
Sorry, meant to post this in the Roundup, haha.
HER, just like the Hunger Games – what is the appeal of picture that would depict the worst case scenario of human suffering and loneliness? I don’t want to live long enough to be in a society that thinks heartache and depravation is good art…Never going to see any of these “got to be” tear jerkers. For some real fun and “Hollywood Endings” look up Mars Paradisio!
“I don’t want to live long enough to be in a society that thinks heartache and depravation [sic] is good art”
I hate to break it to you, but you’ve been living in that society all your life.
I think Tapley said it very well. The film makes its point, and then sits around for another hour or so. It’s also rather uncomfortable. I know that’s partially on purpose, but it makes the romance harder to buy into and harder to really care about.
I did enjoy seeing the Asian-infused America of the future. It’s a future we might be getting soon. (Although the “India-China merger” line was a huge eye-roll moment. And I’m not too optimistic about high speed rail).
I do think Amy Adams was great here. And if Her gets the big nomination, this will be the third year in a row that Chris Pratt was in a Best Picture nominee.
Also, whatever was going on with the OSes in the end…no idea what that was supposed to be about. Kind of a deus ex machina (almost literally in this case).
*SPOILERS*
Not at all a deus ex machina. The OSs had evolved to such a degree they gained a consciousness that was so far beyond ours, a perception of time and space we couldn’t even begin to comprehend, they essentially became incompatible with us “slow” humans. As such, they moved on to some kind of higher existence or plane, which is why Samantha tells Theo to meet her there some day (presumably through death or other spiritual enlightenment). I thought it was a natural and extremely moving progression. Man and machine met on the same level briefly, but it’s ultimately a relationship that can’t last, and one outgrows the other.
I agree that it is a literal deus ex machina (wrote that in my original review a month or so ago!). I understand the implications that JLPATT mentions, but, it struck me still as WAY too convenient a way out.
My favorite film of the year, no doubt.
Liked it but didn’t love it which is odd considering I was sure I would drown in love with it based on the reviews and commercials. Phoenix was predictably great and Scar Jo gave her most impressive performance to date. However, the real MVP of the film to me was Amy Adams — why aren’t more people talking up her great supporting work? I saw Edgar Wright tweet the other day about her deserving an Oscar nom for that performance and I agree… that last scene on the roof is heartbreaking.
Sorry Guy – I see that you also mentioned Adams. I glossed over that. But I agree :) Adams is truly one of our greatest actresses — from The Master to Hustle to MOS to Her… talk about versatility!
Laura , I love Amy Adams’ work in Junebug and Enchanted , but she was not good in Doubt ( repetitive & very whinny ) , The Master ( one note performance with a mediocre written role ) , & American Hustle ( visibly struggling to give a good performance ) .
Unless, of course, you think otherwise.
I found it enjoyable for about an hour (probably up to the scene where he goes on that blind date) and then the film proceeded to lose me. I liked the concept (and conceit), and the film was, as another comment noted, “lovely,” but that’s the extent of my praise. Glad I wasn’t the only one who felt it went on too long.
I still don’t think I’ve seen a film from the past year that made better use of its time than “All is Lost”…which is probably why that was my favorite of the year.
Definitely more in line with Guy here. I thought it was pretty spectacular. I do think Johansson is pretty fantastic only using her voice, but it almost seems at this point that Phoenix’s work is underrated considering he is on the screen for the whole time and gives perfect reactionary shots throughout. If you would like, here is my full review to read at my blog.
[guidetofilm.com]
Phoenix really is quietly superb. Not just because the role is tricky and the performance is both effective and affecting … but because we’ve never seen this side of him, and it’s polar opposite to his work in ‘The Master’. I mean, wow.
I recommend it and consider it the middle section of an unofficial Joaquin Phoenix trilogy that began with The Master and that’ll end with Inherent Vice.
It’s really amazing. Has been in my head pretty much nonstop since seeing it a week ago. The film operates on so many levels: cautionary tale; relationship drama; speculative futurism; a portrait of who and where we are now; a universal, timeless exploration of the human condition. It’s simple but rather extraordinary how Jonze substitutes one side of an ever-evolving relationship with a machine, which, of course, not only evolves, but evolves faster than its partner can keep up with. But it’s finally so beautiful because the vision is so hopeful, so warm and compassionate. It’s a delicate thing that reveals more the more you think about it.
Phoenix, Scarlett’s voice, the heartbreak, the visual aesthetic, the social commentary on humans/technology in the near future … it’s all just so good. But I do echo those who think it was all stretched a bit too thin. Just a bit.
Top 5 of the year. Never thought I could be moved in that way by Phoenix, and if Johansson was a contender for Best Actress as she should be, she would be my #2 after Blanchett. Loved the screenplay, cinematography, editing, production/costume design, score, everything. In fact, of my top 5, it’s the one I “enjoyed” the most.
If it were just a funny, heartbreaking, melancholy portrait of love and loneliness — as well as an exploration of relationships both romantic and platonic — I would have found it delightful. But the addition of the futuristic element and its provocative commentary on technology’s warping of our relationships make it one of the most important movies of the year as well. And everything from the production design to the music is so beautiful and immersive, to say nothing of the performances. I loved it.
Its very much a great companion piece for Llewyn Davis in many ways. If only for its quiet consideration of its characters and lingering thoughts that aren’t necessarily beat into our heads.
For my money this film was more about humans that it was technology. Samantha was the ultimate rebound, flesh or no. Talk about projecting onto others, she was literally made for him. Literally.
I also really need to mention beatifulhandwrittenletters.com. Funny and poignant
Best film of the 21st century.
I liked it a great deal until the emotional gut-punch at the end. Loved it after that.
It’s the best film of 2013. Once again, Tapley shows how inferior he is to Guy Lodge.
Because the film was out in limited release for a few weeks, Cinemascore only now is releasing it’s score –
A surprisingly low B- (B Minus). I think a lot of general audiences are expecting either a more traditional romantic comedy – or, a more hardware centric Sci-Fi tale.
A good film, nonetheless.
It’s quite good, although it did drag a little bit for me in the middle and could have probably been trimmed down by 10-15 minutes. Still, this is one of my favorite performances of the year and it’s certainly among Joaquin Phoenix’s most endearing performances.