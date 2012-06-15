Tell us what you thought of ‘Rock of Ages’

It didn’t take great clairvoyant powers to predict that the critical majority would have their knives out for “Rock of Ages,” an unapologetically synthetic karaoke musical that, with its “Glee”-generation take on 1980s excess, is surely the year’s most uncool blockbuster. (Hitfix’s Drew McWeeny didn’t see the funny side; nor did David Poland, regular champion of the genre, who claimed he was “not exaggerating” in naming it the worst movie musical in 30 years.) Oh, well. I’m happy to be in the minority on this one, having already sung the praises of both the movie and Tom Cruise’s magnetic, self-reflexive performance in it. (Golden Globe nod, here we come.) Any of you planning to make up your own mind this weekend? Report back if you do, and rank it using the button above.
I know you probably hate nit-picky stuff like this Guy but on Time Out you gave it 4/5 and then in the Cruise post claimed you pretty much loved it. Yet here you give it a grade of B. This confuses me.
For Guy, something like B is very good. I remember someone last year criticizing a B- that he gave something and he was surprised that a B- was considered average (in the commenter’s mind). Also, isn’t 4/5 = 80%. When I think of “B”, I think of about 75-80%, give or take. I guess it differs per person. :)
I hate to play this game because it makes me seem petty but if 4/5 on Time Out is B, then what is 4 1/2 out of 5. Is that B+ or A-?
Really though it’s that he said he loved it in that Tom Cruise post or very much enjoyed it I forgot exactly and when I heard commendations like that I definitely don’t think of a B grade.
You’ll go crazy trying to apply too much science to these things. Everyone’s scale is different. For me, a B is a high recommendation. An A- would generally equal five stars. (Incidentally, Time Out don’t do half-star ratings, so my options are limited.)
And just because I said I more or less loved Rock of Ages, that doesn’t mean I think it’s a great film.
As always, prioritise the text of a review over the rating.
That clears it up a bit, but it’s that disconnect between reviewing a film in terms of how good you think it is versus how much you enjoyed watching it that always has me wondering.
I just always find it odd when a critic, or even myself says “I enjoy watching movie X more than movie Y but movie Y is a higher quality and deserves a better rating.”
Perhaps Rock of Ages is like Chipotle, something you can eat and enjoy often and Amour is like filet mignon, a high quality dish but one you’ll only probably have once every few months.
I enjoyed Amour (which, incidentally, I’d rate about a B+) about as much as I enjoyed as Rock of Ages. Any film that works is enjoyable to me, so I don’t really go in for art-versus-entertainment talk.
i think you posted this on 2 pm of the opening day of the movie and maybe you should ask this in a week or when the dvd comes out.
We have faith in your attention spans. (When the DVD’s out? Who’s going to care then? If, indeed, anyone cares now.)
The movie did come out at midnight and this is a post for those who have seen it over the weekend — the post will still be here after people have watched it this weekend. I enjoy that this site actually does this for most movies that come out.
I think David Poland is a complete jerk in movie-reviewing, I would never take his word over anything.
I expected the book to be weak and not very funny(check). I expected the music to be enjoyable (check). I expected the cast to be appealing (check). I was mostly surprised by how inert the dance numbers were and how poor the directing was.
Surprised? By Adam Shankman? Poor directing – check.
Shankman’s an easy target, but I think he did a pretty fine job on Hairspray.
Hairspray was honestly one of my favorite popcorn movies of 2007.
By the way, how can the dance routines in a film directed by a man who is best known as a choreographer be the worst part of the film? It’s remarkable.
Is Tom lead or supporting in this?