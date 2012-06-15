Tell us what you thought of ‘Rock of Ages’

It didn’t take great clairvoyant powers to predict that the critical majority would have their knives out for “Rock of Ages,” an unapologetically synthetic karaoke musical that, with its “Glee”-generation take on 1980s excess, is surely the year’s most uncool blockbuster. (Hitfix’s Drew McWeeny didn’t see the funny side; nor did David Poland, regular champion of the genre, who claimed he was “not exaggerating” in naming it the worst movie musical in 30 years.) Oh, well. I’m happy to be in the minority on this one, having already sung the praises of both the movie and Tom Cruise’s magnetic, self-reflexive performance in it. (Golden Globe nod, here we come.) Any of you planning to make up your own mind this weekend? Report back if you do, and rank it using the button above.