B

Tell us what you thought of ‘Rock of Ages’

#Tom Cruise
06.15.12 6 years ago 17 Comments

It didn’t take great clairvoyant powers to predict that the critical majority would have their knives out for “Rock of Ages,” an unapologetically synthetic karaoke musical that, with its “Glee”-generation take on 1980s excess, is surely the year’s most uncool blockbuster. (Hitfix’s Drew McWeeny didn’t see the funny side; nor did David Poland, regular champion of the genre, who claimed he was “not exaggerating” in naming it the worst movie musical in 30 years.) Oh, well. I’m happy to be in the minority on this one, having already sung the praises of both the movie and Tom Cruise’s magnetic, self-reflexive performance in it. (Golden Globe nod, here we come.) Any of you planning to make up your own mind this weekend? Report back if you do, and rank it using the button above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionROCK OF AGESTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP