Tell us what you thought of ‘Shame’

How much more could be written about “Shame” at this point? Guy loved in Venice. I loved it in Telluride. The film got the inevitable NC-17 rating. Fox Searchlight wore that as a badge of honor and Roth talked to star Carey Mulligan about her performance. The film finally makes its way to screens today (on whichever ones will have them — some, like Cinemark, will not). I’ll be eager to hear your thoughts on the film when/if you get around to it this weekend or in the near future, so come on back here and give us your take if you do. Also, don’t forget to rate the film in our “related events” feature below.