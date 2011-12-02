Tell us what you thought of ‘Shame’

How much more could be written about “Shame” at this point? Guy loved in Venice. I loved it in Telluride. The film got the inevitable NC-17 rating. Fox Searchlight wore that as a badge of honor and Roth talked to star Carey Mulligan about her performance. The film finally makes its way to screens today (on whichever ones will have them — some, like Cinemark, will not). I’ll be eager to hear your thoughts on the film when/if you get around to it this weekend or in the near future, so come on back here and give us your take if you do. Also, don’t forget to rate the film in our “related events” feature below.
I thought it was easily one of the best films of the year and one of the best male performances to boot.
It was uncompromising, haunting, and incredibly hard to watch (in a good way). P.S…Mulligan now delivers in two outstanding supporting roles (Shame, Drive) in the span of two months.
It’s like THE LONG WEEKEND of sex addiction. It may not be accessible to everyone and some people who are immature or too stuck in their own beliefs about won’t get over the subject matter, but it really does show some of what people who are active in their addiction are like pre-recovery, and the shame spiral (hence title) is like. It sort of hints as to the reason why the main characters are sex addicts but isn’t explicitly clear which is kind of frustrating, but then again, life’s not so simple as that anyway. Worth a watch if you can keep an open mind and realize that it’s not at all a ‘glamorous’ or ‘fun’ or even ‘funny’ affliction to have – rather there’s a lot of pain here finally given respect and a voice in cinema.
I’m traveling to see it in two weeks instead of waiting a month for it to open in my town. Here’s a link for release dates and cities, for those who are wondering.
First off, Shame definitely lives up to its reputation in terms of graphic nudity and sex scenes. So if you are looking to avoid that (or specifically looking for that ;^P) then this movie may or may not be the right one for you. I personally enjoy when filmmakers attempt to push the boundaries, and McQueen definitely accomplished that without being tawdry or pornographic. This movie certainly doesn’t go nearly as far as something like Shortbus or Baise Moi, but it does go much further than 99.9% of everything else out there.
So, with all that out of the way, the movie itself is extraordinary. It truly does get inside your mind and stay there thanks to McQueen’s clinical realism and the actors’ fearless commitment. Everything that both Guy and Kris (amongst many other critics) have been saying about Fassbender and Mulligan were absolutely correct – they accomplish something amazing with their performances and deserve not only to be nominated for their work, but in my opinion they deserve the awards.
I personally can’t stand when actors play siblings on film but do so in an unbelievable way that you could never really take seriously that they were related. Not the case with Shame – they definitely got that relationship right and the chemistry between Fassbender and Mulligan was so raw and true that it felt so real (and heartbreaking.) The supposed incest subtext is certainly there, but I thought it was handled in a very intelligent way that doesn’t really beat you over the head with it (since it is all about the implication without any actual mention or depiction of it.)
The filmmaking on display is truly unmatched for this type of film. I really do believe that McQueen and his crew have upped their game across the board from Hunger – which in itself was a mesmerizing experience. The cinematography and editing were so flawlessly handled and matched the beat of the storyline perfectly. I really enjoyed the sound design as well, in particular scenes where the dialogue would carry over to the next scene or voice mail messages were played over top of other scenes. It really keeps you a part of Brandon’s world as it crumbles around him. I thought the score (from The Thin Red Line) was used well, but I kinda wonder why they didn’t just commission someone to create a score for it (perhaps budget reasons?)
Endings to a movie can literally make or break the entire rest of the experience. Thankfully this film ended on just the right note (I won’t give it away) and is part of the reason the film has stayed with me for so long. I actually saw this film back in October at the Philly film fest and I’m still thinking about the film. If it ever comes near me in theaters then I will most definitely go to see it again (and will definitely be buying it on DVD when it comes out.) Currently this film is my #5 favorite film of the year and I have little doubt it will be moved from my top 10, even after catching up with all the other Oscar heavyweights throughout the rest of the month. If Michael Fassbender is at least nominated for Best Actor – that will be the one nomination that I will actually cheer for.
Final Verdict: A- (unequivocally a must-see)
I can definitely understand how viewers can interpret Brandon and Sissy’s past as having an incestuous tinge to it, but I honestly did get that sense when I watched the film. Personally, I interpreted that they were simply abused somehow as children (perhaps sexually), were forced to undergo the ordeal together, and remain scarred for life. They never mentioned their parents in the film, so the abuse could have come from there. I don’t know if I’m right, but I think that’s what McQueen absolutely intended; for each viewer to fill in the blanks on his/her own.
Faboulous, intense, and absorbing film.
I totally get that sense as well that it was left ambiguous enough to be interpreted however the viewer chose, and I think that is another commendable achievement by McQueen and the cast. I like your interpretation too and it really makes me want to see the film again to try and pick up some more details. This is a film that feels fully fleshed out yet has just the right amount of questions left unanswered to really benefit repeat viewings.
Best English-language film of the year not directed by Terrence Malick. Fassbender’s and Mulligan’s best to date. Intelligent, sharp filmmaking across the board. And makes me look forward to visiting New York next week, strangely enough.
Saw it back in October at Austin Film Fest. I think it’s a masterpiece. Challenging, dark, unflinching, authentic, and deeply felt. Fassbender gives my favorite performance since Daniel Day Lewis in The There Will Be Blood. I think there will be plenty of critics & audiences who can’t get over their own misconceptions about the subject matter, and that’s really too bad, because they’re missing out on a true work of art. But to each their own I suppose. In any case, I’m thrilled to see Fox Searchlight doign so well by McQueen with this one. It’s opening in pretty much the same amount of theatres I would have expected if it got an R-Rating, and people are buzzing nonstop about this film. I think Fassbender will get in for Best Actor, honestly. I can’t see Leo recovering from the J. Edgar critical evisceration, and he was always in 6th if you ask me. Looking forward to seeing the film again when it comes to Austin in a couple of weeks!
Here’s my full review.
I’m trying to find a theater in my city that’s playing it.
Looking forward to seeing it.
It’s amazing, particularly the two lead performances. I am glad I saw it at a festival because it doesn’t look like it’s coming anywhere near my city for a while.
Just got home from seeing it. Mesmerizing. One of my favorites of the year. Exquisitely filmed. Fassbender and Mulligan are excellent. Both deserve nominations. Beautiful. Sad. Evocative. Honest. Exhilarating as a movie going experience. Adult in the best sense of the word.
This movie did something else with long takes. I am finally mesmerized by Fassbender (wasn’t so much until now). An even finer actor would be some combination of Fassbender and Ewan McGregor. Carey Mulligan and the song: one of the finest cinematic moments of the year. However Mulligan’s character wasn’t given as much context, screen time or face shots for me to be convinced by her interpretation. I agree with the comments above about the sound design and the editing (the seamlessness was great, btu when they edited for impact or shock value, they did that aspect incredibly well). The soundtrack I love. New York in this city I love. Wow. Most films this year I came out with something negative in my head:
The Descendants – too self-conscious
Melancholia – way too pretentious
A Dangerous Method – “so what?”
Hugo – unsatisfying narrative tie-up w.r.t Baron-Cohen’s ‘villain’
Tree of Life – as wonderful as it was, a bit too abstract
Midnight in Paris – just a tad too sweet
Cave of Forgotten Dreams – awesome, but if there were no Herzog v.o.
Moneyball – Jonah Hill seemed too put-on, practiced
Drive – goes nowhere with its promise of L.A., “the city of 100,000 streets”
Rango – witty, but not as wise as it thinks itself to be
But with Shame, I have nothing negative to say. Fassbender played the spectrum in two scenes – in the classy restaurant, the final sex scene. He has the right kind of facial features for this role (superby casting). The weak link, if any, was his boss’s character, the casting, acting, and writing — strayed away from the temper and mood of the film.
Shame reaffirmed the impression I’d gotten from Hunger that McQueen indeed knows how to make each frame a piece of art. He is visually masterful at loading each static shot with dynamic emotion and letting images speak louder than the dialog.
I think the opening sequence is very compact in that by inter-cutting between a subway scene and a scene set in Brandon’s apartment, it quickly establishes that sex addiction is part of his everyday life, that it’s a joyless routine, pain rather than pleasure.
Here we also hear Sissy’s unanswered phone calls that disturb his routine, suggesting that Sissy’s presence kind of sets boundaries. So the opening posits a constant conflict between Brandon’s addiction and his self-awareness and moral responsibility, as in, brotherly responsibility, fear of his addiction being exposed and even fear of incestuous desires getting the better of him (the last one is only vaguely suggested though).
But as much as I appreciated McQueen’s attempt to explore the themes of sex addiction and the sort of dialectics mentioned above, I thought that he tended to moralize over Brandon’s behavior and its consequences, casting a judgmental eye on him. Thankfully, he didn’t opt for a devastating end to the story (I don’t want to spoil the movie, but if you’ve seen it you’d know what I mean), but while watching the film I found it rather painful to see him getting backed further into a corner, as if he wasn’t suffering enough already, and I kept asking myself, what is he being punished for?
Maybe I’m overthinking it. I’ll give it another look soon anyway, but that’s my initial reaction. Oh and though I was underwhelmed by the movie, Fassbender and Mulligan completely blew me away. Others have already gushed over their performances, but they far far exceeded my expectations. Especially Fassbender. It was like a no-brainer for him to convey all sorts of emotions with his back to the viewer.
I was not a huge fan of Hunger, but this was great.
A question though…I didn’t catch Mulligan’s last line at the end. And therefore don’t know if it was just a throwaway, or really resonant. Anybody out there remember what it was? It’s really nagging at me.
I believe she called him a “sh*thead” in sort of an endearing, sibling-ish way.
okay…that could have been it…it had a D sound, I thought Dad or Dead but head makes sense…thank you
Kris, with all the acclaim, any chance of Mulligan getting an Oscar nod?
Complete and utter disappointment. So excited for it. So let down.
I cannot believe it’s the same filmmaker that made HUNGER
bummer dude :^( Nothing worse than being really excited for a film and it not living up to your expectations. Sorry it didn’t work out for you but hopefully there are other films on the horizon that will actually work out.
I am really curious to know what films you have actually enjoyed this year though, and hopefully at some point later in the month you might be compelled to post a top 10/20 like in the comments section or something. I always discover some really off the wall films from your lists and definitely enjoyed catching up with a lot of the obscure Oscar-less films you recognized in your Life Without Oscar column last year.
Thanks, Mykill. At the moment, my favorite films of the year are THE TRIP, MEEK’S CUTOFF, and TUESDAY AFTER CHRISTMAS, but I still have lots to see.
I’m curious to know what was so disappointing about it…? And kudos to your inclusion of Meek’s Cutoff, I’m saddened it’s been completely shut out of the conversation lately.
*its
No, you were correct the first time.
cool thanks for responding Chad! I’ve seen Meek’s Cutoff and definitely enjoyed it. I’ve yet to see The Trip or Tuesday After Christmas but I’ve heard great things about both of them and knowing that you liked them that much makes me really want to seek them out now.
Shame was not what I expected. For some reason I thought McQueen’s new film was going to be more accessible than Hunger, but I was wrong. However, this is in no way a bad thing. Actually it’s a pretty great thing. Shame felt incredibly original and truly unique. Shame reveals how mundane and meaningless sex can be without intimacy. Real, honest relationships, whether they’re with significant others or family members, are what make us human. Fassbender’s inability to maintain these relationships makes Shame a challenging film, but if you’re willing engage with the beginning of the film you’re rewarded with a heartbreaking final act that literally had me grasping my chest.
To be clear, I really enjoyed the beginning, but I think some people might consider it boring. I believe it’s a perfect representation of Fassbender’s life.