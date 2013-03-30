Tell us what you thought of ‘The Host’

I have not seen Andrew Niccol’s “The Host” yet, so I have no opinion to offer. It’s languishing at a woeful 12% at Rotten Tomatoes so it’s rather clear it’s a dud. HitFix’s Drew McWeeny crucified it in his review, noting that it is “one of the worst things [he’s] seen in a while…a genre film that fails at every genre it attempts, and it fails at even the meager ideas it attempts to engage.” Ouch.
All of that said — and indeed, “The Host” may be every bit of that and more — I feel a need to defend Niccol more often than not. He draws an inordinate amount of ire. I can only imagine that “Gattaca” and “The Truman Show” were such a promising start that the general downward trajectory since has been tough to swallow. But there have been highlights. Yeah, “S1M0NE” was the beginning of that fall, but it was a prescient idea. I don’t think “In Time” was such a terrible premise, as Drew and others do. And “Lord of War” was actually a really good movie, in my opinion. He dabbles in ideas that, all things considered, I’d rather be mulled over by SOMEONE. The execution will come back, I’m sure of it.
But that’s that and “The Host” is “The Host.” So if you have seen it or plan on seeing it, hit the comments section here and call a spade a spade if you must. Or defend it if you feel the need. I’ve heard some interesting thoughts on the pro side, actually. And as always, feel free to vote in our poll below.
Well, that’s a shame, I was secretly also hoping for some Stephenie Meyers redemption. And I LOVED the premise of In Time, I thought it really had potential, but the execution was just so flawed.
Anyway, I doubt I’ll be catching this anytime soon.
Personally I really enjoyed it, but I can see why some people may not have liked it. Its kind of hard to follow if you haven’t read the book. I think the way you can really appreciate the movies if you have read the book. So I say read the book then go see the movie.
Movie made the book bad. Yes, the movie has that bad…
Well, the reviews are right- it is truly terrible. It makes TWILIGHT look like something worth watching. But I’ve come to expect very little of Niccol as of recent- IN TIME had such a cool concept but was terribly executed. Granted, THE TRUMAN SHOW is one of my favorite films, so I had high hopes that Niccol would find his rhythm once again. However, I’m more surprised that Ronan took the role- HANNA proved that she’s not only ridiculously talented (as did ATONEMENT) but he picks smart projects. I wonder what Joe Wright would have done with a film like this… perhaps make it more watchable?
I honestly don’t know what movie you guys saw. I thought it was an awesome movie and I’ve read the book. They left a few things out but that’s understandable. It has to be done. It is much, MUCH better than the last book adaptation I watched *cough* Beautiful Creatures *cough*. It was certainly enjoyable. What pissed me off the most was not the movie but the “critic” reviews. Most of the “critic” reviews mention Twilight. Need I remind you that this is not a Twilight movie. Nothing like twilight. Same author but completely different story. Except for the 2 guys falling for “one” girl. Of course it’s not one girl, it’s two people. So it’s more a love box as some of the stars are calling it. Anyways, most of these “critics” don’t even pay to see these movies. So, in the end, it’s about the people who actually go and pay to see the movie.
To be honest, if you didn’t read the book but saw the twilight movies and didn’t like any of them or read all the books and didn’t like any of the movies, you went into the theater with a cynical mind. You might have enjoyed it if you had an open mind from the beginning. Key word is ‘might’. And besides, if you hated the whole movie, couldn’t you just have focused on how good looking Max Irons and Jake Abel were (if you’re a girl or gay guy). What do you expect, I’m a girl.
I loved this movie! I agree with jen94. I hate how the crutics are treating this movie. I have NOT read the book and i was able to follow the movie perfectly. I thought the acting was good and there were some really fascinating concepts in it. I thought the cinematography was beautiful as well. I am seeing it again!
Gattaca is one of my fav films from the 90’s, and while I’ve never read the Twilight books, I have always had an appreciation for the film series: for me, they captured the tortured angst of teen romance in just the right way. I’ve also appreciated the lush cinematography and musical song-scores that Chris Weitz and Bill Condon paired with the subject matter. Leading up to thursday, I had hope that The Host would blend the icy cold, sci-fi intelligence Niccol that brings to his films with the sense of fun of the Twilight films.
The Host turned out to be not necessarily a ‘good’ film, but it’s enjoyable, and I’d even see it again in theatres. Ronan is fantastic as the double lead, bringin compassion and intelligence to both the alien entity and her human host. William Hurt is also good as the patriarch of the rebel resistance. Fans of Niccol’s work will appreciate the tone of the first two thirds of the film. He spends time building the rules of the world of the film and the motivations of the characters, and I realized about halfway through that I was actually invested in what happened to them. Antonio Pinto’s lush score is also wonderful, bringing to the film the same type of hypnotic tension that Michael Nyman’s great score for Gattaca did.
Unfortunately, the final third of the film abandons all of the great work accomplished in the first 90 minutes and instead rushes through a series of decisions made by the characters that unfortunately make little sense and provide absolutely no emotional payoff. I’m wondering what was left on the cutting room floor: it wouldn’t surprise me if some 20 minutes of footage that was shot could fix a lot of the pacing and logic problems present in the ‘finale’. In the end, you just don’t really care about the love quadrangle that the movie is hinged on, and without any real stakes to pay off, the movie just kind of ends on a bizarre set up for a sequel that I’m not sure would be necessary had they dealt with the relationships in this film in a more concrete and satisfying way.
Again, I enjoyed the film, and it’s nowhere near as bad as the reviews are making it out to be. With the poor box office results, its unlikely much of anyone will really be talking about The Host by the end of the month, but, for fans of Niccol and Meyer, it’s an interesting little artifact that has its own minor pleasures.
I appreciate your opinion. While I myself am a cynical asshole with absolutely no intentions of watching this, I can appreciate your level headed and well thought-out review.
Saw it last evening and I’m shocked at the venom spewed at the film from critics. It is clearly pitched at a very young audience, and despite some admittedly clunky dialogue, it plays reasonably well. I’m very biased because I’m a huge fan of Saoirse. She’s a hugely gifted and exciting young film actress, and if nothing else, go watch the film to experience her beautiful and magnetic performance.
Well, here’s a metaphor for you. I thought that the host movie was like an unfinished shirt or pants or something. It had all of the cloth (basic ideas of the book) but it didnt have the thread (the details that pulled it all together). The “thread” is what made you love the characters and sympathize for them and its what made the characters develop at all. If you hadnt read the book you’d
be confused about some people’s motives. If they just added more of the details that developed the characters then The Host movie could have been so much better.
You make a valid point Holly. They did tell the basic story from a very long novel. But if more detail was added, how would those individuals have reacted who thought the film was too long in the first place?
I’ve been shocked by the nasty reviews I’ve seen about “The Host”. I enjoyed it and found it was a decent adaptation of the book. I would have liked to see the character Walter in the movie, but I do understand that cuts are made when bringing a book to the screen. And I would have liked to see them develop Kyle’s story as it was done in the book. But overall it was an enjoyable evening and I would recommend it to my friends.
While the movie is not stellar or anything, I too am shocked by the reviews. I thought it was at least as good as The Hunger Games last year…not great, not bad.
I can only think the animosity is aimed at Meyer as everyone has their daggers out for her (perhaps rightly so). That said, while the movie’s not smooth, it was still one of the better times I’ve had at the theaters so far in 2013. Niccol actually does a great job of saving a semi-weak Meyer story, in my book. Great music, art direction, flow…and the acting was far better than a Twilight film.
I wish it had opened better…watched it Saturday night and the audience cried, laughed…and applauded at the end. I’d give it a shot, it’s better than almost everything else out there right now.
I am also agreeing with someo of the others above that the reviews were perhaps a little harsher than they needed to be, but to each their own. I thought the movie certainly LOOKED better than any of the Twilight movies – it may not have been everyone’s cup of tea but it had its own visual identity (even if some of that was a sorta cheesy cliche aesthetic) where as the Twilight movies had this generic look to them that prevented the films from standing apart. I thought the acting was fine (not stellar, but not horrible), but I do wish they had figured out another solution for the voiceover of the inhabited body or whatnot. I read the book so I know that is how it happened on the page, but on screen it was really ridiculous and just didn’t work as well. And the epilogue scene was terrible in the book and should’ve been excised from the film (especially now that it won’t be getting any sequels,) but up until that point I thought that Niccol did a good job adapting the story. I didn’t have particularly high expectations going in so perhaps that’s why I liked it more than others, but I just can’t understand the extent of the negative critical response.