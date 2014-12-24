Tell us what you thought of ‘The Interview’

Here's hoping all our credit cards don't get hacked. But seriously, though… Sony Pictures has, after initially cancelling all release plans, allowed theater chains willing to release “The Interview” to do so, but in advance of tomorrow's release date, the studio has made the film available via video-on-demand services like YouTube Movies, Google Play, Xbox and a dedicated website: SeeTheInterview.com. I just watched it from my couch while eating a breakfast burrito in my TMNT pajama pants. America, fuck yeah, I guess.
Anyway, as someone who deigned to put “This is the End” on my top 10 list last year, take this for what you will, but I certainly laughed my ass off. It's Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg right in their wheelhouse, over the top, outrageous, with a little something to say underneath. I also found the underriding thematic idea of journalism's descent into entertainment to be particularly compelling in light of the events of the last two weeks.
So if you're able to catch it today online or tomorrow when it hits theaters, come on back with your thoughts. Was this worth the fuss? Obviously not, but everything is relative. I'm sure it'll be cathartic in some quarters this holiday season to see a petulant dictator bite it in slow motion to the sounds of Katy Perry, though. Also: GREATEST GIF OF ALL TIME:
Hopefully us Canadians will get a chance to see it soon enough.
you can see it through google play
Enjoyed it immensely. But then again, I am a Francophile, and I think Seth Rogan is always funny. And “Neighbors,” is in my top 10 of the year.
I cannot believe how funny it was. Thank god they ponied up and released it because this is a movie that deserves to be seen. Spot on write-up as usual, Kris!
was just trying to watch it but had to bail….boring and unfunny.
Consider the reliability of America after saying they were not going to release it. What message does that send across the sea to the other side of the world, who clearly threatened us not to publish it. The world wants peace, yet we make fun of the people we want to make peace with.
Yes, they “clearly threatened us”, and yet we unreliably did that anyway. That’s the major obstacle to world peace.
Jesus what bizarre point are you stumbling over here, Anonymous?
I was surprised that I liked it more than I thought I would. The potty humour did get tired for me pretty quickly, and for some reason, James Franco weird gestures at the beginning of the film felt forced, didn’t really work for me.
But I found the funny in the situations, rather than the dialogue. Hilarious actually. There’s one particular scene (I won’t spoil it) that sort of triggers the second half of the film that was uproariously funny; all I’m going to say is three kids are involved and a person in the wrong place. And the scene with Sook (whom I fell in love with) and the machine gun was equally amazing, it had a flair of Tarantino.
Also, does anybody know if they filmed in Vancouver, BC? Because I’m pretty sure the last scenes were shot in our coast, at least it looked like it.
7/10 for me.
i thoought it was okay a 5 out of 10 bc of the potty humor the f-bomb was over used but the rest was ok i would watch it again dubbed into nasty English
As a huge Rogen & Goldberg & Franco fan, I was disappointed. I thought it was pretty middle of the road, and that’s coming from someone who claims This Is The End as one of his favorite comedies, yeah I’ll say it, ever. I thought the performances made it enjoyable for most of its running time, but found the script lacking for the most part. Not bad, just sorta ehh.
This idea had potential, but needed Matt and Trey Parker or Quentin Tarantino to elevate the material to true satire/irony. And, I no longer have grounds to fight the James Franco backlash.
Saw it last night at one of the Christmas showings (in Tempe, AZ. I’m ashamed it’s been so long since I saw a movie at Valley Art, a great little venue I spent a lot of time at when I was in college).
The movie was about what I expected, and I wasn’t expecting anything revelatory. I liked “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express,” and it was on par with stuff like that. Kinda dumb and longer than it needed to be, but I got some genuine laughs out of it. James Franco is most fun when he’s being a doofus, and this was a fine doofus performance. The best part of the movie is Randall Park was Kim Jong-un and the use of Katy Perry’s “Firework” as optimal tank driving music.
This is a movie I would have seen anyway, but I probably would not have bothered going out to a theater for it before the international incident of it all. I wanted to even though it was available on VoD, though. Not to stick it to North Korea or anything, but because it was an odd little cultural moment I wanted to be a part of, and because I think things that someone – anyone – doesn’t want you to see because they’re “dangerous,” SHOULD be seen and judged for what they are. The crowd in the theater seemed to have about the same feeling. It was packed and high-energy and a lot of fun, and that was worth it.
Saw it at a local theater. It was funny. I enjoyed it.
And most important I paid cash. They ain’t hacking my info!
I did not expect it to like it as much as I did, but it’s now one of my top films of the year. Absolutely hilarious