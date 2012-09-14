Tell us what you thought of ‘The Master’

Well, the day has finally come — for those of you lucky enough to live in New York or Los Angeles, that is. After an enigmatic marketing campaign, and an unorthodox series of pop-up screenings preceding festival appointments at Venice — where it won Best Director, Best Actor and very nearly the Golden Lion too — and Toronto, Paul Thomas Anderson’s sixth feature film is here to dazzle and perplex the general public. I flipped for it in Venice (the next few months will have to be impossibly astonishing for it not to crack my year-end Top 5), and many top critics are similarly enthused — for the number-crunchers, its Metacritic score is currently a robust 87. Not everyone’s a believer in this gleaming but prickly movie, however: our colleague Drew McWeeny has doubts, and I anticipate some interestingly varied reactions from your good selves. (Awards expectations are similarly scattered, though I think it can go the distance.) Chime in below when you get a chance to see it and feel free to rate it above, as well.