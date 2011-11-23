Tell us what you thought of ‘The Muppets’

One more wide release solicitation for opinions before getting to the limited films tomorrow. Really packed holiday weekend at the theaters, and much as I love elements of “Hugo” and Michelle Williams’s performance in “My Week with Marilyn,” if you’re asking for a recommendation from the stuff that went wide this week, I’d say spring for “The Muppets.” It’s not some perfectly crafted work of art, but it was the best time I’ve had in a theater, perhaps all season. Too bad the Oscars missed the boat. But in any case, I’d love to hear your thoughts on the film when/if you see it, so chalk up your take in the comments section below.
Wept and laughed throughout.
I’m hoping that my nearly empty matinee was not representative.
It’s the most fun I’ve had at the movies this year, and I could not help but shed a few tears during “Rainbow Connection” and what happens when they leave the theater.
With that said, it would have been much better had Segel and Adams not been in it and Walter alone had been the catalyst for the events of the movie.
ah, but then we probably wouldn’t have gotten the brilliant “Are you a Muppet or a Man?” number.
Kris, like you said, I can’t imagine I’ll have a better film experience this year than I had with The Muppets. Sure, there’s a nostalgia factor in effect, but it’s a goshdarn great movie, too. Funny, touching — Good Lord, that moment with Kermit walking down the empty hall staring at pictures of his pals brought tears to my eyes — and just a heckuva lot of fun.
To me, if you’re looking for a “popular” movie to make it into the Oscar running for Best Picture, this should be the pic without a doubt. [I realize it won’t make it anywhere but Best Song, but I can dream, can’t I?]
I think it’s really a shame that there’s THREE quality family films opening on the same weekend, and none with likely take the box office crown from Twilight! The studio strategy here confuses me. I understand that they don’t expect Hugo or Arthur Christmas’ grosses to be front-loaded, but I’m not sure The Muppets with have long legs (pun) and I imagine it could have been a massive success if released in a different frame. All of this is part of a greater story though – how absolutely stellar the rest of the season is for family friendly cinema. There’s the aforementioned “Hugo,” “Arthur Christmas,” and “The Muppets,” plus the upcoming “Tintin,” “The Artist,” and “War Horse.” While the online crowd tends to uphold the dark and gritty, I always enjoy it when a family film breaks into the Oscar conversation, or at least the Oscar season. “Babe” getting nominated was very cool.
I chose The Muppets this weekend and really enjoyed it.
The movie was just spot-on in every aspect. I was smiling all the way through. The audience was great; crying babies and squirmy toddlers didn’t even bother me if only because it was fitting and the parents really wanted to share their joy as kids to their kids.
Three nods for Best Song and Also, Chris Cooper for best supporting actor. Who cares about MaxVanSydow at this point!
It is really delightful, if a little too eager to please. I mean, that ending? Love the musical number but the Chris Cooper character resolve is weak. I could have also done without the frequent “this is a movie!” lines, but when the rest of the movie is so gosh darn enjoyable it doesn’t matter too much. The original songs were very good, too. I’m hoping “Life’s a Happy Song” and “Pictures in My Head” get nominated.
The “This is a movie!” lines are a hallmark of Muppet movies. I would have been disappointed if they weren’t there.
Aah yes, of course. I, admittedly, haven’t seen a Muppets movie in quite some time. Time to rectify that, I reckon.
Oddly, the movie might have caught a 99% zeitgeist. That 1% Richman was just too rich. Zeitgeist-y enuff to be BP, amirite?
I thought it was hilarious and Segel and Adams deserve Golden Globe nominations. Chris Cooper’s rap was easily the highlight but I hated the “Am I a Muppet or a Man?” number. The satire in this movie of itself and of other genres was very clever. An easy 9/10 for me.