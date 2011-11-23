Tell us what you thought of ‘The Muppets’

#The Muppets
11.23.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

One more wide release solicitation for opinions before getting to the limited films tomorrow. Really packed holiday weekend at the theaters, and much as I love elements of “Hugo” and Michelle Williams’s performance in “My Week with Marilyn,” if you’re asking for a recommendation from the stuff that went wide this week, I’d say spring for “The Muppets.” It’s not some perfectly crafted work of art, but it was the best time I’ve had in a theater, perhaps all season. Too bad the Oscars missed the boat. But in any case, I’d love to hear your thoughts on the film when/if you see it, so chalk up your take in the comments section below.

