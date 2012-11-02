Tell us what you thought of ‘Wreck-It Ralph’

I haven’t had a chance to really get out my thoughts on “Wreck-It Ralph” beyond those in the animated feature piece, but I’m kind of over the moon for it. It’s Pixar-level storytelling out of Disney with top-notch voice acting — moving, even — and a beautifully animated instant classic. If that’s drowning it in superlatives then I’m not worried because I know this one will have its fair share of fans and I’m curious how many are out there, so when/if you see the film this weekend, let us know what you thought. And, of course, feel free to rate it via the tool above.
Do you think the film will get favorable reviews for those of us in our mid-20s to mid-30s due at least in part to nostalgia? Or is it a strong enough film on its own merits disregarding the nostalgia factor?
The movie’s not a nostalgia play. That’s part of the marketing mirage I think. It ends up way more universal than that.
I loved this film! I saw it last week at the Philly Film Festival and I can’t wait to see it again this weekend. I agree with Kris, Disney really went all out with this film and I loved it as much as Tangled (in terms of animation quality and voice-acting.) Plus, anyone that grew up with SNES, Sega Genesis, and arcade games will love all the cameos that pop up. Kinda reminded me of Who Framed Roger Rabit in that regard, but done in a very endearing way. Probably my favorite animated film this year (just ahead of Paranorman and Arrietty) and my fingers are crossed that it will get nominated.
The overall reviews are compelling me to check this out on Cheap Tuesday (as I did with Cloud Atlas, which alternated between inspired and awful), but every clip I see, particularly between Reilly and Silverman, seems to skew reeeeeeaaally young. I’ll take your word for it, Kris, though I’ve never actually gotten around to seeing Bolt, another of your favourites (heh). Is the 3D necessary? ‘Cause I don’t much care for 3D.
I didn’t see it in 3D.
The 3D is nice, but unnecessary. However, it is essential for Paperman, the short that plays before it.
Fantastic. Ended up being far more substantial and compelling than the superficial premise suggested. Easily the best animated film of the year.
My #2 of the 52 Disney Animation Studios films, right after Bambi.
I thought it was terrific. Probably Disney’s best since “The Lion King” (not saying it’s quite that good, mind you).
I am 16 years old, and I still enjoyed this movie a lot. It brought back memories of the games I played as a kid, and the cameos we’re the best part. It almost made me cry because I miss all of those games.