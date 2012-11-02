A-

Tell us what you thought of ‘Wreck-It Ralph’

11.02.12 6 years ago 12 Comments

I haven’t had a chance to really get out my thoughts on “Wreck-It Ralph” beyond those in the animated feature piece, but I’m kind of over the moon for it. It’s Pixar-level storytelling out of Disney with top-notch voice acting — moving, even — and a beautifully animated instant classic. If that’s drowning it in superlatives then I’m not worried because I know this one will have its fair share of fans and I’m curious how many are out there, so when/if you see the film this weekend, let us know what you thought. And, of course, feel free to rate it via the tool above.

