‘Terminator: Genisys’ Super Bowl ad drops early, full of new footage, old Arnold

01.29.15 4 years ago

Super Bowl XLIX is only days away, but the commercials are already here. If this is the world we live in, perhaps SkyNet takeover would be a blessing in disguise?

To that end, “Terminator: Genisys” has released their ad that will play during the 2015 Super Bowl. And man, it is full of new footage.

Like many of you, I”m on the fence about this requel. Hollywood is getting a little too comfortable with using time travel to wipe away decades of lore. But this commercial seems like step in the right direction. We”ve got ridiculous stunts that disregard physics, an upgraded T-1000 complete with a new bag of tricks (projectile spears!), and this moment of badassery:

Focusing on the action and Byung-hun Lee”s T-1000 could be because this spot is set to air during the testosterone-fueled football match of the year. But this choice to draw attention away from Emilia Clarke”s Sarah Connor and Jai Courtney”s Kyle Reese has me nervously side-eying Paramount.

“Terminator Genisys” reboots history on July 1, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSGenisysREBOOTrequelsuper bowl adTERMINATORTerminator movie

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP