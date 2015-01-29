‘Terminator: Genisys’ Super Bowl ad drops early, full of new footage, old Arnold

Super Bowl XLIX is only days away, but the commercials are already here. If this is the world we live in, perhaps SkyNet takeover would be a blessing in disguise?

To that end, “Terminator: Genisys” has released their ad that will play during the 2015 Super Bowl. And man, it is full of new footage.

Like many of you, I”m on the fence about this requel. Hollywood is getting a little too comfortable with using time travel to wipe away decades of lore. But this commercial seems like step in the right direction. We”ve got ridiculous stunts that disregard physics, an upgraded T-1000 complete with a new bag of tricks (projectile spears!), and this moment of badassery:

Focusing on the action and Byung-hun Lee”s T-1000 could be because this spot is set to air during the testosterone-fueled football match of the year. But this choice to draw attention away from Emilia Clarke”s Sarah Connor and Jai Courtney”s Kyle Reese has me nervously side-eying Paramount.

“Terminator Genisys” reboots history on July 1, 2015.