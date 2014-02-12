‘Terriers’ star officially lands key ‘Gotham’ role

Yup. We’re just casting up a storm now on FOX’s Batman origin story “Gotham” and we appear to have stopped casting “O.C.” stars entirely. However, you’re probably a fan of two or three shows featuring the latest “Gotham” addition.

FOX and WBTV confirmed on Wednesday (February 12) that Donal Logue has been cast as Detective Harvey Bullock in “Gotham,” which received a direct-to-series order. Donal’s involvement has been rumored for a couple weeks, with some reports even suggesting he might be playing Future Commissioner Gordon. Now we have the final word.

Written by Bruno Heller and directed by David Nutter, “Gotham” stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, eventually to become Commissioner Gordon.

Yesterday’s “Gotham” casting featured Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, Zabryna Guevara as Captain Essen, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean and Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot, who you might know as The Penguin.

We’re still waiting, of course, on the Young Bruce Wayne, expected to be roughly 12 as “Gotham” begins.

Bullock is described as Gordon’s “rough-around-the-edges” partner and mentor. The character “plays loose with police procedure, but he gets results… and he does it with old-school, forceful panache.”

There are several different versions of Bullock in the DC Comics lore and, honestly, I have no clue which version Heller is giving us. The character description could certainly go either way on the ethical/moral/legal spectrum.

And Logue? He’s pretty much played characters on every inch of that spectrum. The “Terriers” and “Knights of Prosperity” star as most recently been seen on the small screen in absurdly different turns in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Vikings” and “Copper.”

[Although it appears that FOX really isn’t going All-“O.C.” with the “Gotham” cast, but we continue to say Mischa Barton as Barbara Kean, Melinda Clarke as Captain Essen and Taylor Handley as The Penguin. Several people suggested Alan Dale as Alfred yesterday and that sounds better than Johnny Messner. For Bullock, if we need an authority figure to mentor Young Gordon, well, it’s pretty much got to be Peter Gallagher, doesn’t it?]

Do you like the way “Gotham” is shaping up so far?