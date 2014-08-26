TGIF Lives Again? A ‘Full House’ revival may be imminent

Everywhere you look…there's another defunct TGIF series rising from the grave.

Ok, well at least two. Hot on the heels of the Disney Channel's top-rated “Boy Meets World” sequel series “Girl Meets World,” Warner Bros. Television is now eyeing a followup to the hit '80s and '90s sitcom “Full House” with original cast members John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Andrea Barber (Kimmy), Bob Saget (Danny) and Dave Coulier (Joey) attached in some capacity. “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin is writing the new series, which would continue the saga of the the beloved Tanner family.

Saget, Stamos and Coulier have been hinting at a “Full House” reunion as of late; the trio appeared on “Jimmy Fallon” dressed as their characters from the show back in January and also starred together in a Super Bowl ad for Dannon Oikos yogurt. Around the same time they guested on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” during which Bure quizzed her former co-stars on their “Full House” knowledge.

“Full House” aired from 1987-1995 on ABC. The show was watched by nearly 16 million viewers at its peak.

