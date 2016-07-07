Thanks to ‘Ghostbusters’ you can now use both front and rear cameras on Snapchat

#Ghostbusters
07.07.16 2 years ago

Snapchat users can finally use both front and rear cameras on their phones thanks to a new Ghostbusters themed lens. With this new dual-lens option, users can choose to “bust” ghosts with the front camera and “slime” ghosts with the rear one.

According to the press release, while using the Ghostbusters lenses, “the iconic music from the movie will play in the background as Snapchatters can choose between wearing a proton pack and becoming a genuine Ghostbuster or getting doused with green slime by a playful apparition.” 

Other Snapchat lenses include flower crowns, dog ears, and the very popular albeit usually disturbing face-swap.

Ghostbusters, which stars Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Wiig, has already had a few tie-in promotions including bringing back Ecto Cooler and lending out the Ecto-1 car to Lyft. This Snapchat one is just the latest and the lens is available now. You can check out a sneak peek below.

