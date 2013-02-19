That ‘Toy Story 4’ rumor is completely false

It seems like each week now, we get some new lesson in just how fast information, both true and false, can spread online. The moment someone breaks a story like El Mayimbe’s Harrison Ford scoop last week, it is everywhere. And while there’s been no official confirmation of that story yet, most online organizations picked the story up because they trusted the origin of the information.
But what about when people suddenly create headlines around something that comes from a totally untrustworthy and untested source? Why do things that have no immediate credibility suddenly become worldwide trending topics on Twitter? Is is just a case of people wanting a rumor to be true so much that they don’t care about reality? As Wilco once sang, “All my lies are only wishes,” and it sounds today like a lot of people wish there was a “Toy Story 4” arriving in theaters in 2015.
The problem is, it’s not.
I spent some time this morning and afternoon double and triple checking things, and I’m comfortable calling foul on this one, top to bottom. It’s not happening. There’s no story, there’s no team at Pixar working on this, there’s no energy being spent on the thought of a “Toy Story 4.” Right now, Pixar is busy with a number of projects. There are “Toy Story” related efforts being made, but in the form of short films that we’ve been seeing for a while. On the feature side, they’ve got a very busy slate, with “Monsters University” set for this summer, “The Good Dinosaur” set for May of 2014, and “The Untitled Pixar Movie That Takes You Inside The Mind” set for June of 2015. On top of that, there’s a Dia De Los Muertos film set for sometime in the future that Lee Unkrich is directing, and if they’re doing a one-a-year schedule, then that’s their 2016 release.
So where would they even put a “Toy Story 4”? I guarantee it’s not 2015. One of the secrets of Pixar being Pixar has been the way they focus on their films as a team. Yes, they have several things working their way through development right now, but they’re staggered in a way that allows their creative team to all contribute to one another’s movies. I’ve been to their studios a few times, and watching the way they work, there’s such an amazing open energy, and it’s literally part of the way they designed the building, not just the company. Everything at Pixar is designed to force a co-mingling of the various people working there, whether it’s the common areas where they eat and play or the all-glass design of the conference rooms that all offer views into the other conference rooms. Even the personal work areas are encouraged to be designed and decorated in ways that invite interaction.
Pixar has proven over the years that “Toy Story” remains one of the most important properties that they’ve got as a company. For both “Toy Story 2” and “Toy Story 3,” there were scripts developed that were thrown out because they didn’t feel like they were ready to go into production. They will dismantle a film mid-stream if they feel like it’s not working, and until they know they’ve got the movie they want to make, they don’t set dates and make major announcements.
And I’m sorry, but if they are going to announce something, they’re not going to send the information out to the world through a Colombian radio personality’s personal Twitter feed.
Think about it. I beg you, especially if you were one of the news outlets that picked this story up. Think about where this began. Do you really believe, on any level, that a studio as marketing-savvy as Disney is going to break the news on one of their biggest corporate assets through a non-English Twitter feed? It doesn’t make any sense at all. Why would their first move be to confirm to this guy that Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and TIm Allen had all officially signed on? Before they’ve announced the film, before they’ve made any sort of statement… that’s the move? “Well, let’s make sure Jorge Luis Balaguera is in the loop before we do anything else, fellas.”
I’m not even sure who he is, and I’m not even really saying anything about him. I’m just questioning the logic of how this supposedly unfolded. He didn’t offer it as a rumor or as a tip or a scoop. He stated that this was confirmed.
Well, it’s not. At all. So calm down, everyone. Right now, there’s no “Toy Story 4” to get worked up about, and there’s no credible story to discuss. What there is, once again, is an illustration of just how far fake news can spread, and how fast. It is illuminating, to say the least.
In the meantime, let’s stay focused on the films Pixar really is making, and let’s hope this next wave of original titles is a reminder of just how good they can be when they bring their full creative energies to bear on a project.
That Harrison Ford rumor was debunked as well: [twitter.com]
Actually, not exactly. He just said there was no official deal. I think Geoff just wanted to get his say in.
It is true that there may be no formal deal in place. But as Drew wrote, it is really only a matter of time before all three are signed and it is announced.
Quite frankly, Disney needs all three of them in order to make this new trilogy fit into the overall nine part saga. I would also expect to hear in the near future that Peter Mayhew will be back as Chewbacca as well. Can’t have Han without Chewy.
Except you can have Han without Chewbecca. There’s almost 20 years worth of post-RotJ stories featuring Han without Chewie.
Don’t forget the development of Finding Nemo 2. Bussy hands
I really don’t relish the idea of a Toy Story 4 after how well Toy Story 3 left things, and I far prefer the way they’ve just used the shorts to keep those characters out there. I remember sometime last year there was some Disney publishing portfolio that talked about plans for the characters that included the shorts and two or three Toy Story television specials, with the first one due October 2013. My fingers are crossed that they just stick to that kind of thing in lieu of doing another feature. And that the first special (if they actually exist) is a Halloween special.
Wake me when The Incredibles 2 finally happens, or when Pixar actually makes a compelling, original movie again.
Wall*E remains a personal favorite, and Up was really good too, but Brave, in spite of how gorgeous it looked, was pretty disappointing. After an intriguing first teaser, it turned out to be little more than Brother Bear with cool accents.
Wow Shaun, you are absolutely right on that one. The thought never occurred to me. But yeah “Brave” is essentially “Brother Bear” with a gender flip and change of setting.
It’s a gross oversimplification to say that Brave was “little more” than a Brother Bear remake. Oh but wait, they both have bears so they’re obviously the same movie!
Wow, a Colombian radio guy said something about a major motion picture franchise and people actually believed it without checking on it first. I’m sorry, when did entertainment journalists all become complete idiots? I don’t understand how these people keep their jobs. Then again, a deceased pop star’s son is now an entertainment journalist despite having no experience or credentials. I guess that answers my question.
Drew, why no mention of the fact that “Finding Nemo 2” is clearly in development? Did it weaken your storyline that Pixar is focused on “original titles” and takes such good, deliberative care of their properties? How about the fact that as of right now two Pixar films are scheduled to be released in 2015 instead of one?
I don’t understand how shit like “Cars” gets a sequel and every other movie they’ve made is apparently getting a sequel, but the one film that totally lends itself to sequels DOESN’T FUCKING GET ONE!!!!!!!!!!! MAKE “INCREDIBLES 2” ALFUCKINGREADY!!!!
I kinda wanted a Toy Story 4 where they find Wheezy and Bo Peep. But I am willing to wait if I have to.
Well I wish they would make a Toy Story 4! I have watched the 3 movies over and over with my 2yr old and he is in LOVE with them. Yes the 3rd was a great ending. But they can keep this going with Bonnie! Especially when the new shorts are so loved. This series did noy end with Andy. I would love if it shows 2more movies with Bonnie and then maybe Andy visiting with his son or daughter and letting her play with the dolls and Bonnie giving them to her or him…with that being the ending. I would definitely be buying every one of the new movies and toys. I hope they do make more movies soon! I really do!
haha I can relate. my 2 and 3 year old make me watch 1,2 & 3 back to back at least twice a week!
However, Disney is great at creating hype, and slipping the news out that way would, and did, get a lot of speculation and people thinking about it, resulting in (maybe) even greater profits at its release, since the movie would have been long awaited.
Well, Disney is pretty good at creating hype, and slipping the news out there, creating a lot of speculation, would do the trick.
wow toy story 4 :D i hope its coming soon andy left his toy’s in toy story 3 now Bonnie has them at her house while andy is going to college :'( i hope Bonnie is gonna take care of them very good :) thats all bye and Pixar i want that movie fast >:)
Actually, on the Pixar (or was it Disney? Sorry, I forget) Facebook page they made a poster with various caharcters from movies that were getting sequels. Toy Story was on there, and so was finding Nemo. A while after, Finding Dory was confirmed, so I think Toy Story 4 is real. Ibthink it just isn’t yet in production ’cause it’s rumored to come out in 2 years.
Toy Story 3 did pretty much seem to sum everything up but these movies have been my favorite since a kid and my husband and I still enjoy watching them (and our son as well :) i was sad to see that it might end now after the 3rd ending. i would love for them to keep the movies going. they can find a way!
Toy Story 4 has been confirmed and is very real. They haven’t began coming yet, but it is confirmed. IMDB that shit.
You’re commenting on a story from 2013.
