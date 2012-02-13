2012 Grammy Awards: Monday Morning Quarterbacking Chris Brown and Adele

It”s the morning after the 54th Annual Grammy Award and after a few hours sleep, we have a little Monday Morning Quarterbacking to do:
*To quote a Don Henley song title, “Everything Is Different Now”: Last night was a clear referendum on real music between Adele and the Foo Fighters” sweeps. Of course, the Grammys are cyclical and the wins are very dependent upon the pool of albums released during the eligibility period but for those of us who hope to never hear another autotuned, scantily-clad cutie in our lives, it was a victory. Plus, Skrillex”s three wins showed that EDM is a full force to be reckoned with that must be recognized as its own musical art form. That is something that, sadly, the David Guetta/Deadmau5/Foo Fighters/Chris Brown/Lil Wayne performance may not have hammered home.
*Rock needs some new blood: The Foo Fighters can”t carry the mantle themselves. Yes, there are plenty of other rock bands out there who were off-cycle this year like Muse, My Chemical Romance, etc., but where are all those bands who are incubating in their parents” garages who can become the next arena headliners? Having said that, last night was also a solid showing that while we”re waiting for the new guys and gals to show up, the old guard is representing just fine, as Mssrs. Springsteen and McCartney showed (and as we know the new Neil Young/Crazy Horse album will confirm).
*If Bruno Mars is the future, we’re in good hands: When Bruno Mars appeared on the scene a few years ago amid a flurry of other new solo males some of whom rap, some of whom sing, but all of whom are R&B-influenced pop artists (i.e.: Taio Cruz, Jason Derulo, B.o.B, etc…) it was hard to see who was going to rise to the top. But last night only confirmed what last year”s Grammys started: Mars is at the absolute head of the pack. He sings, he writes, he produces, he dances…. there”s nothing he can”t do. And he looks damn stylish doing it.
*Nicki Minaj”s whacked-out performance of “Roman Holiday” was a revelation to some, an abomination to others, and, for the vast majority of us, just a big old question mark. Even with Katie Hasty”s guide here, I still don”t know what the hell that production was about, but I do know this: if Minaj herself had hit it out of the park with her vocal performance, I wouldn”t have cared about all the priests, chanting monks, etc., I would have been so blown away by her talent that all the clutter and debris would have fallen away. And she didn”t. And that is what separates her and Lady Gaga (that and many other things, but most folks are comparing them because of the outlandish, over-the-top performances)… Despite all of Lady Gaga”s excesses, when it comes down to it, she delivers on the performance almost every time. Minaj”s freak show did make me curious to hear the full album, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” which was delayed from tomorrow to April 3. This album will make her or break her.
*Chris Brown should not have performed on the show: Katie Hasty posted The Recording Academy”s chairman/president Neil Portnow”s explanation of why Brown returned to the Grammys for not one, but two appearances. Do I have any objection to Brown”s music being up for Grammys? No. I don”t even have any objection to his winning and accepting his awards, but to give someone who only three years ago was slamming Rihanna”s head repeatedly into a car door several minutes of air time is repellent. Brown doesn”t need to be banned for life by any means, and I am totally unsure of what an appropriate amount of time is, but I do know that last night felt like it was too soon. I wrestle with this one because he’s so young and he deserves a second chance, but he’s gotten that and I don’t know if the Grammys need to be a part of his continuing road to redemption.Need any further proof that he shouldn”t have performed: Check out this: Yes, it”s a much bigger issue than Brown and the Grammys (and the road is littered with folks like Michael Vick, who, like Brown, have paid the legal price for what they did), but by allowing him to perform, The Recording Academy didn”t condone what he did to Rihanna, but it said, “You are welcome here. All is forgiven.” To quote past Grammy winners The Dixie Chicks: “I”m not ready to make nice” with Chris Brown yet.
*Who the hell is ‘Bonny Bear?”: This tidbit has nothing to do with anything other than to show how those of us who spend our lives around music can be very out of touch with reality. When Bon Iver won Best New Artist, lots of people in the industry grumbled that Justin Vernon couldn”t really still be considered new, could he? Contrast that with the Bon Iver tumblr here that has people wondering who the hell “Bonny Bear” is. And Vernon”s ambivalent acceptance speech did nothing to help them figure out what a “Bonny Bear” is.
Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda
Rock does have up-and-comers, it’s just unfortunate that they are mostly ignored on mainstream “modern rock” radio. The Black Keys, Coldplay both released huge albums that were successful & very very good last year. There’s plenty of blood, but many mainstream rock radio stations are unwilling to let go of the 90s.
I agree– I’m curious as to why more of them are not breaking through into a bigger arena (literally and figuratively).
I like Coldplay alot, but I don’t for a second consider them rock and roll
I changed the channel when Chris Brown performed. He has never shown any remorse for his actions and he should have gone to jail for his horrific assault. He got away with very little punishment and does not even realize it. His hissy fits after the incident when the press dared questioned him also demonstrated that he is a spoiled entitled and dangerous little brat. The music industry is part of the problem because they will support Chris Brown until he stops making them money. Hopefully that happens soon.
I agree with everything you just said.
Don’t care about Chris personal life, I was just hoping for a good Grammy’s performance like in ’07. Most celebs have had a run in with the law at one point in their career. As long as the product is good big whoop what they do with their lives. Sadly, the performance was just boring as was the whole night. I think he is running out of ideas.
I’m glad the Grammy’s did expose Chris Martin. Cute as he is, he can’t sing. OOh ooh ohhh… Every damn song by Coldplay -__- Rihanna can’t sing either but we all knew that already.
I was even more disappointed by the short dedication for Whitney. I’m pretty sure that’s why most people tuned. But what it is, it’s just the Grammy’s. Now back to reality.
We’ve forgiven far worse from superstars…why the lifetime sentence for Brown?
People neede to get over the whole chris brown issue god willing he has came out a better person i love riri not denying that but people should stop now 3 years on…. look at poor michael jackson people harrased him to his death bed man, and people have problems and ups and downs in relationships its just a shame people cant forgive and forget the whole world id all about grudges. please leave breezy alone i love him he made a mistake we all do it just so happens it was a very big one but if riri can let go why cant the public.
BTW if chris brown is reading this i loooooooooove you.