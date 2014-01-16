The Academy once again goes its own way with a singular list of Oscar nominees

As it always does, the Academy had a few things of its own to say this morning as the 86th annual Oscar nominations announcement was full of intrigue. Never too closely resembling the buzz we're all going on as ballots are turned in, the organization went its own way in a few key areas, putting smiles on some faces, slapping frowns on others.
The biggest note as you look through the list of nominees is that Disney's “Saving Mr. Banks” almost completely missed the boat. It landed a single, solitary nomination, for Best Original Score (which it largely owes to the amount of respect Thomas Newman has in that branch, this being his 12th nomination to date). It's a movie about Hollywood patting itself on the back with handsome production values and two of the most respected actors around in key roles. What happened?
Frankly, the campaign on this one seemed bungled from the start. Disney didn't put its best foot forward by dropping the film at the London Film Festival and failing to let press in the States help carry early buzz. Then decisions were made along the way that certainly didn't help it catch a stride, like dubiously positioning it as a drama for the Golden Globes when it would have been a sure-fire nominee in comedy (and actress Emma Thompson, snubbed today, might have given Amy Adams some real heat for the win). These things don't all fall on the shoulders of campaign. At the end of the day, the Academy likes the movie or it doesn't. But it's hard to win a marathon when you shoot yourself in the foot.
Speaking of Tom Hanks, we all knew someone was going to be the victim of a crowded Best Actor field and his name was always one of those bubbling to the top as a potential snub. In the end, the two latter-season players – Christian Bale in “American Hustle” and Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street” – were both strong enough to squeeze in (and by the way, this is the second year in a row David O. Russell has landed nominations in every acting category for his players after breaking a three-decade drought of such an occurrence with “Silver Linings Playbook” – expect even MORE stars to line-up to work for him).
But getting back to Hanks, “Captain Phillips” just didn't quite hit on all the cylinders we might have expected going into the announcement. Six nominations is nothing to sneeze at, but the directors branch, for instance, didn't find room for Paul Greengrass in their lineup. The cinematographers couldn't squeeze Barry Ackroyd in that category despite the fact that we know he was in the mix given the seven ASC nominations. (And by the way, Sean Bobbitt's snub in that category for “12 Years a Slave” really stings.)
And so I come to it: “12 Years a Slave.” The film landed nine nominations, a great haul, but not the field-leading spread we might have anticipated. That designation goes to the 10 nods landed by “American Hustle” and “Gravity.” So it showed a little weakness this morning, and leaves you wondering whether that Golden Globe stunner on Sunday night might remain the high mark of the season. I'm of the mind that this Best Picture race is between the nomination leaders, but one can't be too negative to see Steve McQueen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender and newcomer Lupita Nyong'o all chalked up for Oscar nominations. Fox Searchlight has run a classy campaign throughout, never pushing so hard as to come off greedy and gross. In the hands of other companies, this film might have been shoved down everyone's throats. So they can sleep at night, and indeed, they absolutely still have an angle on this race.
The editing category is interesting, and as ever, it's a good indicator of what is and isn't in the race given that no film has won Best Picture without being chalked up here since “Ordinary People” in 1980. Though the winner of the editing Oscar that year – Thelma Schoonmaker for “Raging Bull” – was snubbed today, unceremoniously, for her gargantuan task of whittling “The Wolf of Wall Street” into a film that, for many, zips by despite a three-hour running time. The players are “American Hustle,” “Captain Phillips” (though, no director nod),” “Dallas Buyers Club” (the surprise) and “12 Years a Slave.”
All of that said, after last season, the stats fly out the window. “'Argo' can't win now that Ben Affleck wasn't nominated for Best Director” was the rhetoric at roughly this moment 365 days ago. We all know how that turned out, and it's for the better that such definitives be dashed. Now passionate campaigns can go to the suits and say, “Look, we have a shot despite the numbers.”
Which brings me to “Dallas Buyers Club,” rewarded today as Focus Features sails into the sunset with six nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. That's a pretty good way to go out, and they should push for big wins for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, given how much love obviously exists for the film throughout the Academy.
Oh, and in the end, Harvey Weinstein didn't experience his first Best Picture off-year since 2007 after all. The love for “Philomena” found purchase as the film was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture. Good for him (though I think even he would admit he wasn't quite sure how his slate would shake out this year – those four plus two for “August: Osage County,” two for “The Grandmaster” one each for “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” “Cutie and the Boxer” and “20 Feet from Stardom” and a goose egg for “Fruitvale Station” and “Lee Daniels' The Butler” and mark his entire Oscar showing this year — not terrible, but…).
Other bits and bobs: Sally Hawkins popping up in the Best Supporting Actress category did not, alas, indicate the kind of support that would find “Blue Jasmine” a Best Picture nominee.
Jonah Hill, perhaps the hardest worker on the “Wolf of Wall Street” campaign circuit, was rewarded with his second Oscar nomination in three years, and I'm truly happy for him because it's a dynamite performance.
The Best Original Song category, as ever, had a few tricks up its sleeve; the breathless campaign for Pharrell Williams' “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2” paid off and everyone will now be scrambling to see “Alone Yet Not Alone.” Lana Del Rey was the snub of note there for her “Great Gatsby” track “Young and Beautiful,” leaving one to wonder if the sneaky campaign to question its eligibility found purchase.
As I suspected, Sarah Polley's “Stories We Tell,” despite being one of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of the year, was vulnerable with a very fickle branch. She was passed over along with the activism of “Blackfish,” which is a shame. But this is a golden era for the form and these snubs will happen.
Oh, and speaking of snubs (Guy will have more on the surprising misses of the morning soon enough), Pixar hit the skids with “Monsters University,” it's first miss in the Best Animated Feature Film category since “Cars 2,” and the only film in the company's portfolio to miss besides that sequel, come to think of it. GKIDS' “Ernest & Celestine” managed to find room after all.
And finally, the sound branch sure did go all in for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” in a way I wasn't quite expecting, but it is certainly a thrill ride compared to last year's installment.
That's about all I have to say at first blush. I'm sure we'll be digging through the announcement for other nuggets of note throughout the day, with the Critics' Choice Movie Awards being the first shot at a red carpet for many of today's nominees coming later tonight. I'll be at what's sure to be a very pleased “Wolf of Wall Street” table and I can't wait to commiserate on the intriguing experience of this season with the boys.
As for predictions, I'd say I had a slightly below average year. Most categories I went 4/5 with Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film being the only spots where I nailed it 100%. Overall I went 92/122, 82/107 out of those that most predict (i.e., excepting the shorts categories).
From here we dive into phase two and it's a whole new ballgame. How will it continue to take shape? We'll be right here, learning as much ourselves as the 2013-2014 Oscar season forges ahead.
One of the biggest shockers, especially for a field-leading film: “American Hustle” left out of Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Definite echoes of “Lincoln” last year, bafflingly snubbed in the same category. Weird.
that’s just the makeup branch being the makeup branch. i wouldn’t read into it in the slightest.
It’s the branch.
I think we can now say Dallas Buyers Club is the clear frontrunner. It could end up well winning 3 Oscars.
It’s clear there is racism in Academy, American Hustle with more noms than 12 Years a Slave and nothing for Fruitvale Station but all for American Hustle and Dallas buyers club???
They’re not shoving 12 Yrs a Slave down your throat bc they don’t have to. Let American Hustle win best picture for David O. Russell’s theater camp it’ll be hated next year just like Argo is now.
The Oscars are a joke and I’d rather 12 Yrs a Slave not be mentioned in the same breathe with this who sucks d**k the best ridiculousness. #whitepeoplefckyeah
I wouldn’t say Argo is hated at all.. I’d actually say there was barely any backlash to it, it just seemed that as the oscars were announced it was already accepted that it was winning, even if many people didn’t agree with the win.
Mainstream moviegoers love Argo.
People hate “Argo”?
Who hates Argo? Maybe you have Argo confused with Crash. I was a Lincoln supporter, but the Academy didn’t have anything to be ashamed about by choosing Argo. Argo is no Crash.
I don’t hate Argo, but I hate that the second weakest of the nominees won.
Argo was the second best of all the nominees.
Well, I believe only Les Mis was weaker than the bland Argo.
Sorry but I’d rather 12 Years a Slave not win. It’s too important of a film to be subjected to a rigged system for who kisses ass the best.
I was really surprised by Dallas Buyers Club getting editing and screenplay and Picture. I went in expecting to love the film upon recommendations from my friends and the reading the reviews. I wasn’t impressed by the editing or the writing, two categories it was nominated for. And McConaughey’s performance was not as multi-dimensional as I would have liked. Obviously, I’m in the minority about this.
I think Dallas stole ILD slot. Though Jasmine was def in the mix, prob 10th or 11th
How about only two movies not nominated for Best Picture got acting nominations (August and Blue Jasmine). That has to be a record
Well, considering *everything* gets nominated for Best Picture nowadays…
Yes, Fox has run a tasteful campaign for Slave but I think it may lose because of that. Because American Hustle has been shoved down our throats for months before it even opened. And I really think it is the worst film of Russell’s supposed trilogy.
Agreed. I really liked Hustle, but I didn’t fall in love with it, and that’s quite an accomplishment since it features an assortment of my favorite actors.
Something about the script/direction just didn’t click enough.
LMAO at all of those who held onto Rush. I KNEW it.
Thats a stunner. Released too early?
Not to be the guy that nitpicks in the comment section, but it says 12 Years a Slave got none nominations instead of nine and you put Despicable Me 3 instead of 2.
Otherwise great write up (I know this was put together quickly so I don’t blame a few errors) to cap off a great Phase 1 for all of you at In Contention!!
As I said in the nomination list post, shocked that Hanks got booted for Bale, Cooper in over Bruhl, and the weird non-love for Inside Llewyn Davis. Although I didn’t expect much from either, I really really wanted Short Term 12 to get nominated somewhere and in a dream world have Michael B. Jordan get in there. Maybe another year he would have, but he will be back, the kid is dynamite
Yeah, “none” already corrected. And lol at Despicable Me 3. I guess I’m anticipating…
The Weinstein Company also got 2 more noms with The Grandmaster.
Overall, this year had its surprises, but the usual kind, nothing that made my jaw drop the way director did last year.
Good article, but no mention of INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS? Easily the biggest snub for me. And no one believed me that Monsters would miss out.
What’s to say? The writing was on the wall.
Still upset about it.
No more so than Saving Mr Banks, Kris.
Too bad The Counselor couldn’t have gotten a random nomination for something just so we could say it had as many nominations as Inside Llewyn Davis.
Inside Llewyn Davis got two nominations.
Oh, missed that sound mixing nomination.
My guess is Blue Jasmine was #10.
Top5 would be Gravity, AH, 12YAS, WoWS, and I can’t decide between Nebraska or DBC. Seems like DBC though based on its noms.
Also, didn’t realize no Monsters U until you said something!
BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR?? I thought this was a potential Best Picture nominee – now nothing??
It’s not eligible for foreign language because something something blah blah technicality I didn’t even see the movie and I probably won’t so I haven’t been paying attention.
Was released too late in France to qualify as France’s nomination in the foreign blah blah blah, as Kevin says…
Should be nominated next year.
Looked up the trailer for “Alone Yet Not Alone” and it looks……..
Also, it looks like the movie isn’t being released until this June. How did it get in this year? Will probably have to just listen to the song and count that towards completing the list.
No Pacific Rim at the VFX category. What’s up with that.
Then again, all the kudos of the world to the Academy for nominating Ernest & Celestine.
The Lone Ranger (and Iron Man 3, and Star Trek) over Pacific Rim for visual effects is just.. *facepalm*
It’s a real rarity that the nominations disgorge a film that I’ve never heard of, but Original Song managed it this year with “Alone, Yet Not Alone”:
[www.youtube.com]
Apparently it’s some kind of Christian movie that nobody outside of the Evangelical subculture went to see.
Also, I was so jarred to hear the trailer narration (same with “The Book Thief”), that just reminds me how extinct that has become.
Production values are impressive for what must be a micro-indie, but the acting in this trailer is hilarious.
Despite the big4 acting noms, its very interesting to think that none of them might win, Lawrence and Adams have shots but I’m calling for a goose egg.
Big 4 acting noms for AH*
I hope so. Frankly, it should go home w/ nothing
The category fraud of Roberts is quite grating. Why not replace Streep w/ Roberts in lead and make room for Spencer, Oprah, or someone else? And all the love for Dallas Buyers, particularly over Llweyn Davis, is just ridiculous. Sean Bobbit snub really sucks. Very happy that Her got production design and score though. And poor Hans
What, no Oprah? Okay, I’ll admit a tinge of schadenfreude, but it also seems not so long ago that there were high expectations of many nods for African-American actors. Though I’m thrilled that Barkhad Abdi got in – talk about Cinderella stories! – it certainly wasn’t the showing that I’d expected. Personally, I’d prefer seeing Octavia Spencer in Roberts’ slot.
Oh, and I know this is sacrilege, but is there a rule that Meryl Streep must be nominated every year, no matter what the level of her performance?
If I didn’t think Jonah Hill was giant a-hole, I would be happy for him. I know a nom is based on a performance, not public persona… but yeesh. And it’s kind of sad he has more nominations than Gary Oldman and Ian McKellan and Laura Dern and Martin Sheen and… oh my god, I don’t want to even think about this anymore. Anyway, really happy for Leo, Scorsese, the great Amy Adams, and insanely pumped for Sally friggin’ Hawkins — FINALLY an Oscar nominee (who btw has fewer nominations than Jonah Hill… vom).
More nominations than McKellen, Sheen, Sutherland, and Farrow COMBINED. Plus Peter Lorre, Edward G. Robinson, and Joseph Cotten.
I was glad to see him nominated though.
Ian McKellen has two nominations. Lead for Gods and Monsters and supporting for the first Rings movie so he has the same number of nominations as Jonah Hill.
Thrilled for Hawkins. Hill is a giant a-hole. Can’t speak to his performance, because I haven’t seen the movie. But he’s a not a guy I root for. Let’s put it that way.
How is Hill an asshole?
I think part of “Banks” failure this season wasn’t just the campaign itself, but how the film fit into the season as a whole. It’s a pleasant enough film, but it’s incredibly lightweight and transparent studio made Oscar bait. In a weak year, it would get in, but there were to many films that were just simply stronger this year.
“It’s a pleasant enough film, but it’s incredibly lightweight and transparent studio made Oscar bait.”
“Philomena”…
Anyone else think there’s a chance that American Hustle gets shut out completely? If you look at it’s competition, I think it’s possible. Or it could sweep. Lawrence, Screenplay, and Costuming I could see as its best bets – but none of those are locks.
Well, it is interesting that it’s not a CLEAR frontrunner in any category, but I think it’s most likely winning Supporting Actress and Original Screenplay at the very least. And I’ll just go ahead and say it’s probably winning Picture and Costume Design, if not Best Director.
Groan. I hope not, but I fear you may be right Edwin.
What IS this love for JLaw? I didn’t think she deserved the win last year over the great Emmanuelle Riva (Amour) who actually acted. Now she’s possibly going to get another one for her role in AH? She is not as good as Lupita nor Sally. Hell, I rank her acting as the weakest of the five nominees.
Have only seen 12 Years and American Hustle as far as Supporting Actress nominees go so I can’t speak to the strength of Sally, June, or Julia. But I’d be pretty happy to see Lupita walk away with this award. All 12 Years actors would be deserving winners.
There’s going to be A LOT of campaigning when it comes to Best Actor this year.
Four of the five has a shot at winning right now, with Bale being the only one that I can’t see winning.
I think the nomination is likely the reward for Bruce Dern.
Probably, but with Redford out of the picture, he can get all the “Let’s vote for the old guy that’s been around forever” vote.
You can’t completely rule him out right now.
You guys really think Dicaprio has a shot?
I think he’s probably in third. I’m not betting on him winning, but there’s a chance.
I could see a late surge from DiCaprio. And the SAG awards and stuff like that won’t affect his chances cause they have the excuse of the movie not really getting screened in time for SAG.
Remember, this is McConaughey and Ejifor’s first nomination. DiCaprio is a guy that many will think is long overdue to win one. I could see Ejiofor slipping to third and it being a race between McConaughey and DiCaprio by the time Ellen is on stage making jokes.
I agree that a lot of people think Dicaprio is overdue (myself included), but he’s also relatively young and will have plenty of chances in the future, which is why I actually think Dern is ahead of him. But yeah, this race is a lot closer than it seemed to be in October.
DiCaprio is overdue but Dern was amazing in Nebraska. I think Bale is the least likely to win. Ejifor is superb.
McConaughey has a had recent comeback surge with his acting choices that have demonstrated talent. I would not be shocked if he took it. He wants it as was very clear by the Globes acceptance speech. He’ll be out there, loud and clear as he has been recently. He’s made me forget some of the rom com choices made.
I was okay on DBC.
I have to add how disappointed I was that Polley’s documentary was not nominated.
Someone mentioned Jonah Hill dislike. I think it’s gossip and an interview or two that have turned people off.
I hate to say but it’s important to separate a performance from gossip/personal stories, at least for me. I focus on the character in the film. If I didn’t at least half of the movies I’ve seen would be completely tainted whether writer, director, actor, i.e., Blue Jasmine.
Is there a way for readers to find out their record as far as how many nominations they got right and how many they got wrong? If I click to “edit my nominations,” all of my wrongly predicted ones are missing now.
Actually, I looked again and I can calculate how many nominations I got right, but other than Sound Mixing, Visual Effects, Animated Film, Documentary Feature,and Foreign Language Film, it doesn’t tell you what picks you got wrong. For example, it doesn’t say that I picked Daniel Bruhl, only that Jonah Hill got in over him. I guess if we can’t remember our exact picks, we’re out of luck?
Now those five categories I mentioned don’t show them either, lol.
Ah, sorry. We went through and cleaned up the contenders section to reflect just the nominees this morning. Hope you saved your predix elsewhere!
But actually, I guess you can see by what’s left over from your predictions what you actually got RIGHT, no? So it does the work for you.
No, that isn’t want shows up for me. For example, I predicted 8 out of 9 best picture nominees correctly, but it only lists the 8 I got right. The one I missed (Philonema) is listed to the side in a brighter color than all the others. The one I incorrectly predicted (Saving Mr. Banks) isn’t listed at all. Oh well. No big deal.
Right. So if it only lists the ones you got right you can easily take note of…what you got right.
Anyway, sorry. Not something that was properly thought through on our end.
I’m now convinced that Jennifer Lawrence is winning Best Supporting Actress, and I actually don’t have much of a problem with that, but what DOES upset me is the retrospective implications of this. It makes Emmanuelle Riva’s loss sting all the more because it now seems apparent that the Academy could have waited just one more year to award Jennifer Lawrence (for another David O. Russell film, no less), and Emmanuelle Riva could have won. I know that’s a silly thing to be upset about, but I guess what I’m saying is that JLaw winning this year is not a big complaint for me; it’s still the fact that she won last year.
Well, there goes the “new rules are gonna ruin the Animated Feature category with studio voting!” worries some people had. I scared the crap out of my cat this morning when I celebrated Pixar being shut out for “Ernest and Celestine.”
That being said, I was totally wrong about the “make-up for ‘Wreck-it Ralp'” thing, which seems to have cooked “Monsters University”‘s goose; I mean, it was basically John Lasseter’s movie snubbing John Lasseter’s other movie last year, and I just didn’t think a lot of voters saw a difference.
Funny, I actually liked “Monsters University” a lot better than “Frozen” this year. Still pumped it wasn’t nominated, which probably says something horrible about me that my favorite choice of the Academy this year was a snub.
“The Croods” is probably my favorite of the three movies I’ve seen (we don’t get a lot of European and Japanese cinema in rural OK).
I like Monsters U too, but it’s a relief to see that the Academy doesn’t automatically default to Pixar.
If you’re the producers of the show, you’ve got to have Clooney present Best Picture right?
Either you can have Clooney hand his buddy Pitt an Oscar or he can announce the win for his own film Gravity.
This, of course, wouldn’t be as fun if American Hustle wins.
If Hustle wins Best Picture, I hope Lily Tomlin and Dustin Hoffman are the presenters.