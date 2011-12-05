‘The Artist’ and George Clooney come out on top with D.C. critics

God bless the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association, which has the quickest turnaround time on nods-to-winners of the circuit. They announce and get out of your hair really fast, and sometimes, they shine a light in interesting areas.
When “The Artist” swept through with a field-leading eight nominations Saturday, the writing was on the wall. Indeed, the film won the Best Picture and Best Score prizes from the organization, but curiously, nothing else. The wealth was spread as Martin Scorsese nailed down Best Director for “Hugo” (his second prize of the season), George Clooney won Best Actor for his work on “The Descendants” and Michelle Williams took Best Actress for “My Week with Marilyn.”
Albert Brooks also claimed his second trophy of the year, winning Best Supporting Actor for “Drive,” while Octavia Spencer claimed her first Best Supporting Actress win of the year for “The Help.”
You can read the full list of winners below, but the most interesting win, I think, is “50/50” claiming another Best Original Screenplay award after winning with the National Board of Review. It’s a sure-fire WGA nominee with all the ineligibilities, but could it be on the way to an Oscar slot, too? Perhaps.
Check out the full slate of WAFCA nominees here. The full list of winners:
Best Picture: “The Artist”
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”
Best Original Screenplay: “50/50”
Best Art Direction: “Hugo”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Score: “The Artist”
Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
Best Documentary Feature: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In”
I think “50/50” is becoming a very likely contender for best original screenplay right now. Every time there’s a screenplay award it seems to be either winning or at least nominated.
Even with some of the same contenders, I still love that it’s different enough. Again, slightly better than in year’s past where the winners started to become automatic.
First Foreign Language Film award “A Separation” has missed!
Indeed, it wasn’t even nominated. Anyone know if it played in Washington?
I don’t recall seeing it playing around here anytime in the last 12 months.
I am very happy that Scorcese won, as I think that may be my favorite of the year so far (with a lot still to come), and ecstatic 50/50 is continuing its roll. I came out of teh film hoping for good things for both JGL and Anna Kendrick, but expecting it to be a screenplay contender. I am not shocked it is doing so well, but I was worried for a little while that it wasn’t being taken seriously.
Also love another Brooks win, and the continued spreading of the best actress awards (although I wish Theron would be mentioned more).
Me too… especially regarding Theron :) She will have her moment though, I’m sure.
It is kind of intriguing that “50/50” continues to take down heavyweights like “The Artist” and “Midnight in Paris.”
It is sooooo early though.
I’ll be happy to see 50/50 pick up momentum…I still think Anjelica Huston deserves a slot at the Oscars as well for her perf.
Agreed, very happy for 50/50 and continued love for The Descendants as well, particularly George Clooney. I think he’s got to be the odds on favorite for Oscar, especially for one key scene in that film toward the end.
Can’t say I’m too happy about all the The Artist and Hugo obsession, two of the most overrated films of the year in my book, especially Hugo. Still they are movies for film junkies and nostalgics, so I’m not surprised they’re cleaning up with critics. That said, I think they may be certainly picking up many nominations come Oscar, but I think Oscar voters may be a little bit less loving than film critics, i.e. film junkies and historians. Still, I think The Artist is in a stronger position than Hugo for the Academy. The problem is, other than War Horse and Extremely Loud, I don’t think there’s a good enough consensus to beat them. The Descendants plays well with the right crowd, but too many others find it boring (even though it’s my pick.) Moneyball is pitch-perfect, but almost too low key. Still, I suppose its between those five (excluding Hugo, which I still think loses to The Artist if it does end up as those two).
The fact that “The Descendants” isn’t even picking up critics’ prizes for Best Picture suggests to me that it’s not really a player for Best Picture at the Oscars (though I didn’t really think it was to begin with). It looks to be a major player in a few other categories (Actor, Adapted Screenplay, perhaps Supporting Actress).
Agreed. If it isn’t picking up with critics, then I don’t think it has much of a chance for the Oscars, other than some George Clooney and maybe screenplay love. I’m partisan to it because it’s my personal fav (haven’t seen Shame, Young Adult, War Horse, or Extremely Loud). But I think it maxes out at two awards.
Anyone know if they got a Margaret screening?
Eh, I like “Hugo,” but Scorsese’s direction isn’t the tightest he’s ever done, to say the least.
Ditto.
I am so happy for Michelle Williams’ win more than anything!! I hope more and more critics groups start recognizing her and she becomes less of a 3rd place and more of a frontrunner for the Oscar.
Just thinking about this possible scenario come February has me SO excited– Brooks acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, Williams’ FINALLY winning an Oscar, and Martin Scorsese accepting his second best director and picture Oscar. Throw in Spencer or Chastain winning for supporting and I’m as happy as can be! None of this will probably happen but god help me if The Artist sweeps the Oscar’s… most boring ceremony ever.
I wonder what the chances are of there being a Picture/Director split this year? I know a lot of people (myself included) were predicting it to happen last year, so I suppose the conversation isn’t anything out of the ordinary, but it’s been 6 years since it happened; it’s bound to happen again sooner or later.
The question would be, though, that if it is indeed going to be The Artist vs. Hugo, which would get Picture and which would get Director in this scenario? I think the more likely option at this point would be that The Artist gets Best Picture while Scorsese wins his second Best Director award, but does anyone think we could see Hugo win Best Picture and Hazanavicius get Best Director?
If they like “Hugo” more than “The Artist”, I can’t see them picking Hazanavicius over Scorsese.