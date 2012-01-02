‘The Artist’ leads with 4 Vancouver critics nods

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has joined the chorus with a list of nominees (mostly three in each category). “The Artist” led the way with four mentions. Melissa McCarthy made it in for “Bridesmaids” despite it being a trimmed-down category. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Film

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Director

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Best Actor

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Screenplay

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Moneyball”

Best Documentary

“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

“The Interrupters”

“Nostalgia for the Light”

“Project Nim”

“Surviving Progress”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Kid with a Bike”

“Poetry”

“A Separation”

Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.

