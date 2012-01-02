‘The Artist’ leads with 4 Vancouver critics nods

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has joined the chorus with a list of nominees (mostly three in each category). “The Artist” led the way with four mentions. Melissa McCarthy made it in for “Bridesmaids” despite it being a trimmed-down category. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Film
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Best Actor
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Actress
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
Best Documentary
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“The Interrupters”
“Nostalgia for the Light”
“Project Nim”
“Surviving Progress”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Kid with a Bike”
“Poetry”
“A Separation”
Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Am I the only person who didn’t laugh once at Mellisa McCarthy’s character in “Bridesmaids”?
Rose Byrne ftw! McCarthy was pretty funny during the “shit” scene but was overshadowed when Rudolph did her business in the street. Haha.
Though I like the movie, I really don’t get the McCarthy love either.
She was pretty funny in the role. But it was a strong cast anyway, everyone practically had a good moment
I laughed because of her character a few times but I don’t get the awards recognition. A lot of the humor seemed pretty built-in to the role, and I found the notes Rose Byrne added to her own character much more interesting.