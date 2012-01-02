‘The Artist’ leads with 4 Vancouver critics nods

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has joined the chorus with a list of nominees (mostly three in each category). “The Artist” led the way with four mentions. Melissa McCarthy made it in for “Bridesmaids” despite it being a trimmed-down category. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Film
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“The Tree of Life”

Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Best Actor
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”

Best Documentary
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“The Interrupters”
“Nostalgia for the Light”
“Project Nim”
“Surviving Progress”

Best Foreign Language Film
“The Kid with a Bike”
“Poetry”
“A Separation”

