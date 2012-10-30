‘The Avengers” Cobie Smulders will return in ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’

10.30.12 6 years ago

S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill is suiting up for more action. 

Actress Cobie Smulders — who played Hill in last summer’s “The Avengers” — will reprise the role in the upcoming Marvel sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

The studio has also announced the addition of Frank Grillo (“End of Watch,” “The Grey”) as Crossbones, according to Variety. The villainous Crossbones was turned from a street thug into one of Red Skull’s righthand henchmen. 

“Winter Soldier” reportedly picks up where “The Avengers” left off, with Cap (Chris Evans) continuing to adjust to the 21st Century, and going forward with his alliance with S.H.I.E.L.D., represented by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Hill. Scarlett Johansson will also reprise her role as Black Widow, and Anthony Mackie will debut as the hero known as Falcon. Sebastian Stan is also returning as Bucky, who was assumed dead in WWII.

It’s all part of Marvel’s elaborate “Phase 2” movie plan, which also includes the upcoming “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Smulders can still be see on “How I Met Your Mother” and will soon appear with Paul Rudd in the romantic comedy spoof “They Came Together.”

Grillo will soon be seen in the ensemble action films “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Gangster Squad.” 

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will open April 4, 2014. 

