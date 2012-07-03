‘The Avengers’ flying to DVD and Blu-Ray September 25

“The Avengers” has already scooped up more than $600 million at the domestic box office, making it the third-higest grosser of all-time (behind “Avatar” and “Titanic”).

Now, the Marvel heroes are ready to conquer your house. The film will be released in multiple home viewing formats September 25.

The 4-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack comes with Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions of the film just in case one of your machines breaks down.

It also includes a download of “Avengers Assembled,” a collection of music from and inspired by the film.

Unsurprisingly, the release is packed with enough extras to intimidate even the Hulk. The special features include a sure-to-be-hilarious gag reel, an “Assembling the Ultimate Team” featurette, the Marvel One-Shot short film “Item 47,” commentaries from Whedon and select cast members, a behind-the-scenes look at the visual effects and cinematography, an in-depth look at the creation of S.H.I.E.L.D.”s Helicarrier, Soundgarden”s “Live to Rise” music video, deleted scenes and more.

The eight deleted/extended scenes will reportedly include an alternate ending, and a scene in which Captain America (Chris Evans) and his ’40s-era flame Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) reunite in the present day. There won’t be a dry eye in the house.

The scenes will likely feature more action from the other heroes as well, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

There’s been no mention, however, if Whedon’s widely-rumored extended cut will ever be released in any format — if such a cut even exists.

The film will also be available in a 2-disc Blu-ray/DVD combo pack and single disc DVD. The latter’s sole extras will be Whedon’s commentary and the “Assembling the Ultimate Team.”

In the weeks leading up to the release, Marvel is also launching “The Avengers Initiative: A Marvel Second Screen App” which will allow fans access to exclusive bonus material.