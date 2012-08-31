Watch: Backstreet’s back: The Backstreet Boys sing on ‘Good Morning America’

Backstreet”s back. And there were lots and lots of girls at the reunion party this morning as the band, in its first appearance since Kevin Richardson rejoined the boy group, singing “I Want It That Way” on “Good Morning America” this morning as part of the Summer Concert Series in Central Park.

As the video shows, 13 years after the Grammy-nominated tune ruled the charts, BSB performed it with their same signature dance moves and their stellar harmonies. We admit, some of the solo sections sounded a little rough, but when they all sing together, they still sound great.

[More after the jump…]

Although the non-Richardson members have been busy for years, including on the NKOTBSB tours (that”s New Kids on the Block/Backstreet Boys for those of you not in the right demo), the reunited group is entering a new phase of activity. They are working on a new album and planning a world tour. In case you weren”t feeling old, 2013 marks the band”s 20th anniversary. They will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

What do you think of the performance?