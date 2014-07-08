The Best Tweets: Germany’s World Cup Trouncing of Brazil

Brazil, a country known mainly as a gigantic soccer-dominating land mass, lost hard to Germany in Tuesday's World Cup game 7-1. Brazil hasn't lost a major event on their home turf since — wait for it — 1975. That's almost 40 years. That is insane.

And it also requires Twitterati's attention: Here are our favorite tweets about Germany's huge victory over Brazil.

If only there was a German word for schadenfreude – Patrick Smith (@psmith) July 8, 2014

Not saying it's over, but it's time to play The Rains of Castamere on the PA. – Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 8, 2014

I would hate to wake up tomorrow as the owner of a Volkswagen dealership in Rio. – Grey Munford (@greymunford) July 8, 2014

In a pub for the World Cup. Not to watch the football, but because my type is either 'really sad Brazilians' or 'really happy Germans' – olilyttelton (@olilyttelton) July 8, 2014

This is the worst tragedy to hit Brazil since millions of its citizens started living in slums with no electricity or running water. – Fun_Beard (@Fun_Beard) July 8, 2014

Germany, relax! They're not Poland. – rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 8, 2014

It's super sad that Germany scored more goals in 6 minutes than England did in the whole World Cup – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 8, 2014

You won't BELIEVE this poor Brazilian fan: pic.twitter.com/YzAygkMB00 – Sean Gentille (@seangentille) July 8, 2014

Illuminati Points to the first person to see the World Cup logo in the agony of defeat. @SBNation #Germany #Toomany pic.twitter.com/Og3GjDbcTe – Tony Reali (@TonyReali) July 8, 2014

A touchdown will tie this. – Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 8, 2014

