The Best Tweets: Germany’s World Cup Trouncing of Brazil

Brazil, a country known mainly as a gigantic soccer-dominating land mass, lost hard to Germany in Tuesday's World Cup game 7-1. Brazil hasn't lost a major event on their home turf since — wait for it — 1975. That's almost 40 years. That is insane.
And it also requires Twitterati's attention: Here are our favorite tweets about Germany's huge victory over Brazil.
If only there was a German word for schadenfreude
– Patrick Smith (@psmith) July 8, 2014
Not saying it's over, but it's time to play The Rains of Castamere on the PA.
– Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 8, 2014
I would hate to wake up tomorrow as the owner of a Volkswagen dealership in Rio.
– Grey Munford (@greymunford) July 8, 2014
In a pub for the World Cup. Not to watch the football, but because my type is either 'really sad Brazilians' or 'really happy Germans'
– olilyttelton (@olilyttelton) July 8, 2014
This is the worst tragedy to hit Brazil since millions of its citizens started living in slums with no electricity or running water.
– Fun_Beard (@Fun_Beard) July 8, 2014
Germany, relax! They're not Poland.
– rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 8, 2014
It's super sad that Germany scored more goals in 6 minutes than England did in the whole World Cup
– Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 8, 2014
You won't BELIEVE this poor Brazilian fan: pic.twitter.com/YzAygkMB00
– Sean Gentille (@seangentille) July 8, 2014
Illuminati Points to the first person to see the World Cup logo in the agony of defeat. @SBNation #Germany #Toomany pic.twitter.com/Og3GjDbcTe
– Tony Reali (@TonyReali) July 8, 2014
A touchdown will tie this.
– Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 8, 2014
