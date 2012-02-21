‘The Campaign’ co-stars Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis to present at Oscars

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis have been added as presenters at the 2012 Oscars, joining a lineup of previously-announced funny-people including Chris Rock, Tina Fey and the cast of “Bridesmaids”. 

The inclusion of the duo, who recently completed production on the forthcoming political comedy “The Campaign” (formerly known as “Dog Fight”), is indicative of AMPAS’ ongoing mission to make the awards feel more relevant/youth-oriented – and it does seem like the perfect opportunity for the two comedians to pull a Sacha Baron Cohen by hitting the stage in the guise of their characters from the upcoming film, about two buffoonish Southern politicians fighting for the same Congressional seat. It also fits thematically, given the highly-politicized nature of the Oscar campaigning season.
Other presenters at this years ceremony include Halle Berry, Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie. You can check out the full list (and how each of them got suckered into it) over at our Oscar presenters gallery. Also, be sure to download and print our official Oscar ballot!
The Oscars air this Sunday on ABC. “The Campaign”, directed by Jay Roach and co-starring Jason Sudeikis and Dylan McDermott, is slated for release on August 10th.
