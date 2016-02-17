The cast of ‘Fuller House’ went on ‘The Tonight Show’ to console Donald Trump

NBC

What do you do if you're a presidential candidate afraid of not getting the Republican nomination, and thus being a loser?

Well, if you're Donald Trump as played by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the cast of Full(er) House will be on hand to cheer you up and offer some advice, with Dave Coulier even doing so straight from a Red Wings game he was apparently enjoying before getting the invite to appear on the show.

When Kimmy Gibbler tried to force her way into the family chat, Trump suggested building a giant wall to keep the Gibblers out. But then he learned a valuable life lesson about love and family.

“If you really want to make America great again, you have to bring people together, not push them apart,” Uncle Jesse said.

And then they all sang the Full House theme song, and after that, Bob Saget made Jimmy Fallon break character.