The cast of ‘Fuller House’ went on ‘The Tonight Show’ to console Donald Trump

#Fuller House #Jimmy Fallon
02.17.16 2 years ago

NBC

What do you do if you're a presidential candidate afraid of not getting the Republican nomination, and thus being a loser?

Well, if you're Donald Trump as played by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the cast of Full(er) House will be on hand to cheer you up and offer some advice, with Dave Coulier even doing so straight from a Red Wings game he was apparently enjoying before getting the invite to appear on the show.

When Kimmy Gibbler tried to force her way into the family chat, Trump suggested building a giant wall to keep the Gibblers out. But then he learned a valuable life lesson about love and family.

“If you really want to make America great again, you have to bring people together, not push them apart,” Uncle Jesse said.

And then they all sang the Full House theme song, and after that, Bob Saget made Jimmy Fallon break character.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fuller House#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSFuller Housejimmy fallonNBCStreamFixTONIGHT SHOW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP