The Civil Wars’ latest album debuts at top of Billboard 200

The Civil Wars have finally hit No. 1 — too bad they won’t be celebrating together.

The presently defunct duo’s new self-titled album tops the Billboard 200 chart this week, after selling 116,000 copies.

Despite their peak in popularity, Civil Wars members Joy Williams and John Paul White are currently on hiatus, due to “internal discord and irreconcilable differences of ambition.”

This week’s sales obliterate the act’s previous sales week record, when their full-length debut, “Barton Hollow,” moved 36,000 copies after the 2012 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, “Now 47,” the latest is a seemingly endless series of pop compilations, debuts at No. 2 this week, selling 82,000 — a slight dip from May’s “Now 46,” which debuted to 91,000.

Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” last week’s No. 1 album, slides to No. 3 after experiencing a sales drop of 63% to 65,000.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1,” plummets from No. 2 all the way to No. 8 this week, with 35,000 sold (down 69%).

Jay Z’s “Magna Carta… Holy Grail” continues to perform strongly, moving down one spot to No. 4 with 48,000 sold, for a decrease of just 22%.

In fifth place, the “Teen Beach Movie” soundtrack sold 38,000 copies, down just 19%.

Asking Alexandria’s “From Death to Destiny” debuts at No. 6 with just under 38,000, making it their highest-charting album. 2011’s “Reckless & Relentless” debuted at No. 9, after moving 31,000.

With a likely boost from a $7.99 iTunes sale price and a 46% uptick in sales, Imagine Dragons’ “Night Visions” rises from No. 11 to No. 7, selling 37,000.

Making his top ten debut is noted gospel artist Tye Tribbett, whose “Greater Than” debuts at No. 9 with 30,000 copies sold. It’s a career-high for the singer.

Florida Georgia Line’s “Here’s to the Good Times,” rounds out the top ten, after selling 26,000.

This week’s total album sales added up to 4.71 million units, a 7% decrease from last week and a 5% decrease compared with the same week in 2012 (4.96 million). So far, 2013’s total album sales equal 171.01 million, a 6% drop from this point in 2012 (182.24 million).