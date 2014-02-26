Update: Vera Farminga and Patrick Wilson confirmed for 2015’s ‘The Conjuring 2’

UPDATE: “The Conjuring” stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are set to reprise their lead roles in an as-yet-untitled sequel which will come to life October 23, 2015, just in time for Halloween.

The two stars closed deals this week to once again play paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren in the sequel, according to Variety.

The newly-revealed release date places it one week after Guillermo Del Toro's haunted house movie “Crimson Peak” (starring Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain) hits theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

Curiously, Friday, October 30 appears to be vacant, although both James Bond 24 and the animated “Peanuts” are tentatively set for November 6 of that year.

Directed by James Wan (“Insidious”), “The Conjuring” starred Farmiga, Wilson, Lily Taylor and Ron Livingston. The modestly-budgeted film opened in July, 2013 and scared up a surprisingly massive $318 million worldwide.

New Line's Toby Emmerich stated that Wan is expected to be involved somehow the sequel, although he likely won't direct due to scheduling conflicts. However, original writers Carey and Chad Hayes are set to pen the sequel.

Wan is currently working on the delayed “Fast & Furious 7,” which is expected in theaters April 10, 2015.

Meanwhile, New Line is already working on the spin-off “Annabelle,” based on the creepy doll seen at the beginning of “The Conjuring.”