The CW renews ‘America’s Next Top Model’ for Cycle 21

“America’s Next Top Model” remains an unkillable force of nature and has been renewed for a 21st cycle, giving fans a reason to smize.

The CW announced on Friday (October 18) that it will continue with the last remaining trace of the UPN, while the last WB vestige, “Supernatural,” remains a success.

Casting is currently underway on Cycle 21 of “America’s Next Top Model,” which will continue to feature both men and women, a structural variation introduced in the current season.

Although you may not have noticed, “America’s Next Top Model” has been a steady Friday night performer for The CW Fridays since its August premiere. This cycle will conclude on November 15.

As always, “America’s Next Top Model” is hosted by and executive produced by Tyra Banks.