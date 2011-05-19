The CW sets 2011-2012 schedule

The CW announced its 2011-2012 primetime schedule on Thursday (May 19) morning, making a slew of expected moves and additions,

Â

When you only program 10 hours per week, it’s hard to make too many extreme changes, but The CW is undergoing 40% turnover this fall, with the addition of new dramas “Hart of Dixie,” “Ringer” and “The Secret Circle,” plus the new reality show “H8R.” In fact, the total number of shows returning to the same time period they’re currently occupying is “three” and that’s only if you include “America’s Next Top Model,” which shifted to the 9 p.m. hour last month to hide from the “American Idol” juggernaut.

Â

“We’re thrilled to present the most exciting primetime schedule The CW has ever had, comprised of shows that feature bold concepts, proven TV stars and up-and-coming, breakout talent,” states departing CW Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff. “In just five years, we’ve built an instantly recognizable brand that resonates with both viewers and advertisers and is known for being smartly provocative, culturally current, emotionally authentic and a leader in digital and social media. Â This upcoming season will continue to establish The CW as a premier destination for our viewers, especially women.”

Â

Mondays will be all about producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with “Gossip Girl” shifting to 8 p.m. and leading into the new Rachel Bilson series “Hart of Dixie” at 9 p.m. That will shift “90210” over to the following night to lead into “Ringer,” a transplanted CBS pilot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.Â

Â

Wednesdays will be reality, with Mario Lopez hosting “H8R” at 8 p.m. and “America’s Next Top Model” sticking to 9 p.m. for its 17th Cycle.Â

Â

The CW’s most popular show, “The Vampire Diaries,” will stay on Thursdays at 8 p.m., now joined by the fellow Kevin Williamson-adapted and L.J. Smith-based supernatural drama “The Secret Circle” in the 9 p.m. hour. And that will shift “Nikita” over to Fridays at 8 p.m. leading into the return of “Supernatural.”

Â

“Our priority this season was adding more original programming this upcoming year, and we’ve done that with shows that will appeal to our core audience of women, while also bringing in new viewers,” states CW President Mark Pedowitz. “We’re being aggressive with smart, bold scheduling moves designed to improve key time periods and grow our audience.”

Â

Unkillable soap opera “One Tree Hill” will be back at midseason along with new reality offerings “Re-Modeled” and “The Frame.”

Â

Check out the full schedule…