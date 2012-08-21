The CW’s ‘Arrow’ casts classic DC Comics character Huntress

Huntress will be going on the prowl in Season 1 of the CW’s “Arrow.”

Australian actress Jessica De Gouw has been cast as the modern-age version of the classic DC Comics character (alias Helena Bertinelli) in the new series, which will set up a potential romance between the superheroine and Oliver “Green Arrow” Queen (Stephen Amell) in a multi-episode arc beginning right around episode six, according to EW.

Here’s the official description of the character as she’ll be depicted on the show:

“Helena is a potential love interest for Oliver Queen; a fellow vigilante, set on destroying her father”s organized crime empire. But Helena”s blind pursuit of revenge will put her on a collision course with the Arrow.”

Bertinelli was the third individual to don the Huntress persona, following in the footsteps of Paula Brooks (Golden Age) and Helena Wayne (Bronze Age). The character is currently featured in DC’s second-wave New 52 series “World’s Finest.”

“Arrow” is slated to debut on October 10.

Are you a fan of the Huntress character? Will you be watching “Arrow” this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.