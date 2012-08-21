The CW’s ‘Arrow’ casts classic DC Comics character Huntress

#Stephen Amell #Arrow #DC Comics
08.22.12 6 years ago

Huntress will be going on the prowl in Season 1 of the CW’s “Arrow.”

Australian actress Jessica De Gouw has been cast as the modern-age version of the classic DC Comics character (alias Helena Bertinelli) in the new series, which will set up a potential romance between the superheroine and Oliver “Green Arrow” Queen (Stephen Amell) in a multi-episode arc beginning right around episode six, according to EW.

Here’s the official description of the character as she’ll be depicted on the show:

“Helena is a potential love interest for Oliver Queen; a fellow vigilante, set on destroying her father”s organized crime empire. But Helena”s blind pursuit of revenge will put her on a collision course with the Arrow.”

Bertinelli was the third individual to don the Huntress persona, following in the footsteps of Paula Brooks (Golden Age) and Helena Wayne (Bronze Age). The character is currently featured in DC’s second-wave New 52 series “World’s Finest.”

“Arrow” is slated to debut on October 10.

Are you a fan of the Huntress character? Will you be watching “Arrow” this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Amell#Arrow#DC Comics
TAGSarrowDC COMICSGreen ArrowJessica De GouwSTEPHEN AMELLthe cwthe Huntress

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP